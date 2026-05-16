Tata Sierra EV Launch Soon – 2 New Cars, 4 Facelifts In 2026

Along with the new products, Tata is also likely to introduce the facelift versions of Tiago/EV and Tigor/EV

Tata Motors ended FY26 on a solid note, with strong traction across both ICE and EV segments. Nexon and Punch are among the bestsellers and the all-new Sierra is already ranked 5th in the 4.2m-4.5m SUV segment, commanding a market share of over 11%. In its Q4 earnings call, Tata Motors provided details about its future plans and upcoming models. Let’s check out the details.

All-new Sierra EV launch timeline confirmed

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD & CEO, Shailesh Chandra, confirmed that the Sierra EV will be launched in the second half of FY2026-27. With the global shakeup in traditional energy markets, there could be increased demand for electrified vehicles in the future. With Sierra EV, Tata Motors can further boost its market share in the highly competitive 4.2m-4.5m SUV segment.

Sierra EV will also play a key role in sustaining and enhancing Tata’s dominance in the EV space. In FY26, Tata EV market share remained steady at 40.2% (Vahan). Cumulative EV sales have crossed the 250,000 mark. Tata EV portfolio has been expanded to include the Harrier EV and the new Punch EV. The company’s EV penetration is at a healthy 14%.

Test mules of Sierra EV have already been spotted on road tests. One can expect some EV-specific design attributes such as a closed-off body coloured grille and some fresh detailing across the lighting elements and front and rear bumpers. Sierra EV could get some exclusive colour options and EV-specific badging.

While the equipment will be largely the same as the ICE variant, there can be exclusive features such as V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) and V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle) charging. Technical specifications of the Sierra EV are yet to be revealed. It is possible that standard variants could get FWD/RWD, whereas AWD with dual-motors could be optional.

Two all-new models in 2026

In addition to the Sierra EV, Tata Motors will be launching two all-new products this year. Although not confirmed, one of these could be the Avinya fastback. This will be a significant milestone, as it will mark Tata’s foray into the luxury electric car segment. Avinya fastback is built on Jaguar Land Rover’s new EMA (Electrified Modular Architecture) platform. While having a premium appeal, Avinya will be built for practical applications.

Tata Safari EV is also in the pipeline to be launched later this year. It will be Tata’s first 7-seater flagship electric SUV to take on Mahindra XEV 9S. Battery pack options could be borrowed from Harrier EV and a dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) setup could be on offer. It is also expected that facelifts of Tiago/EV and Tigor/EV will be launched this year.

Production boost

To manage increased demand, Tata will be increasing production in the coming months. Average waiting period for Tata cars is currently around 4-8 weeks. However, for specific models like the Sierra and some EVs, the waiting period is relatively higher. The company has been facing supply chain issues, likely due to global disruptions, which has impacted production of models like the Sierra. However, the company has taken corrective measures and has plans to boost Sierra’s production to 10,000 units per month or higher.