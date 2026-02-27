Tata Sierra EV Spied Testing – Launch By June 2026 Confirmed

Sierra EV will be manufactured at Tata’s Sanand plant, the same facility where the ICE Sierra is built

Tata currently leads the electric segment in India with a market share of around 40%. To bolster its presence, Tata has introduced new and updated models at regular intervals. The Punch EV facelift was recently launched at a starting price of Rs 9.69 lakh. Tata’s next EV launch this year will be the Sierra EV, expected by Q2 2026. Let’s check out the details.

Sierra EV – Design and features

With the Sierra EV, Tata will be looking to replicate the success it has experienced with the ICE Sierra. Bookings for the ICE Sierra have crossed one lakh units. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer at Tata Motors, said that the Sierra EV will be manufactured at the Sanand plant. While an exact date has yet to be announced, the Sierra EV is expected to debut in the April–June quarter this year.

Visually, the Sierra EV will be largely the same as its ICE sibling. However, there will be some distinctive EV-specific features such as a closed-off grille. There could be some changes in detailing as well across the front and rear. Sierra EV will aim for a more polished appearance, although major changes are unlikely. It remains to be seen if some exclusive colour options are offered with the Sierra EV.

Inside, the Sierra EV will borrow a number of parts from the ICE Sierra. It is likely to get a three-screen setup, comprising dual 12.3-inch screens and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster. Other expected features include ventilated front seats, powered driver seat, a panoramic sunroof, premium audio system with Dolby and drive modes. Similar to other Tata electric cars, the Sierra EV is expected to get features like V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) and V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle) charging.

Sierra EV – Performance

In the company’s lineup, Sierra EV will be positioned below the Harrier EV. It could get the 65-kWh battery pack from Harrier EV as one of the options. Just like the Harrier EV, the upcoming Sierra EV will be available in both RWD and AWD formats. Range is expected to be around 500-550 km with the 65-kWh battery pack. DC fast charging of up to 120 kW is likely.

Tata could also choose to utilize an integrated drive unit for Sierra EV, something that is already in use with the Punch EV. In an integrated drive unit, the key components including the motor are placed inside the same housing. This ensures efficient utilization of space and can also help reduce production costs.

Using an integrated drive unit could be useful in achieving an accessible price point for the Sierra EV. For context, rival Maruti eVitara is available in the price range of Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 20.01 lakh. Hyundai Creta Electric and Mahindra BE 6 are priced at Rs 18.02 lakh and Rs 18.90 lakh, respectively.