Tata Sierra Gets 5 Star Bharat NCAP – Ranks 6th In Adult Safety BNCAP Rating

Tata Sierra has secured a 5-star safety rating under Bharat NCAP, scoring 31.14 out of 32 in adult occupant protection and 44.73 out of 49 in child occupant protection. This latest achievement further strengthens Sierra’s position as one of the safest SUVs in its segment.

Interestingly, the Bharat NCAP results for Sierra have dropped on the very same day Renault launched the new Duster in India – one of its direct rivals. What makes this more interesting is that Tata Motors usually announces official crash test ratings right at launch. However, Sierra’s launch event skipped that, instead showcasing an in-house crash test where two Sierra SUVs were made to collide. Now, with the official 5-star rating finally out, the timing of this announcement feels more than just a coincidence.

Tata Sierra – 5 Star Safety Rating in Bharat NCAP

Tata Sierra has been awarded a top-tier 5-star safety rating by Bharat NCAP. The tested variants included Accomplished+ and Adventure+ diesel trims, and the rating is applicable to multiple variants as listed by BNCAP for models assessed in February 2026.

In adult occupant protection, Sierra scored 31.14 out of 32. This makes it 6th in the adult safety rating of all cars tested by Bharat NCAP till date. It achieved 15.14 out of 16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test and a full 16 out of 16 in the side movable deformable barrier test. The side pole impact test was rated “OK”. Protection levels were rated “Good” for most critical body regions including head, neck, pelvis and thighs for both driver and passenger. Some areas such as chest and tibia received an “Adequate” rating.

Child Occupant Protection Performance

In child occupant protection, Sierra scored 44.73 out of 49. Tests were conducted using 18-month-old and 3-year-old child dummies in rearward-facing child seats. The 18-month-old dummy scored 7.73 out of 8 in frontal impact and full 4 out of 4 in side impact. The 3-year-old dummy scored a full 8 out of 8 in frontal impact and 4 out of 4 in side impact. The overall score was slightly impacted due to vehicle assessment parameters.

Safety Features

Tata Sierra comes equipped with a comprehensive safety package that contributes to its strong crash performance. It includes standard features such as electronic stability control (ESC), seat belt reminders for all occupants and pedestrian protection systems.

The SUV also gets multiple airbags including front, side and curtain airbags, ISOFIX mounts for child seats, traction control, hill hold assist and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) depending on variant. Higher trims further add features like 360-degree camera and blind spot monitoring.

The new Tata Sierra, a premium 5-seater SUV that made its comeback in India in November 2025, has already seen strong demand. Dispatches began in January 2026 and deliveries have crossed the 10,000 unit mark in a short span. With this 5-star rating, its overall appeal among buyers gets a significant boost. Tata Motors is also working on Sierra EV, which is expected to launch by mid-2026, further expanding the lineup.