Tata Sierra Interiors Fully Revealed – Triple Screen Layout, Premium Dashboard Spied

The upcoming Tata Sierra continues to generate excitement as new spy shots have now revealed its interior and dashboard layout in full detail. Captured during testing in Pune traffic, the latest spy shots show the cabin almost completely undisguised — confirming several premium features, including the much-talked-about triple-screen setup.

Tata Sierra Triple-Screen Dashboard – First For Tata

The most striking highlight inside the Sierra is the three connected displays on the dashboard — a first for any Tata vehicle. The setup includes a digital instrument cluster, a central touchscreen for infotainment, and a third display for the co-passenger.

This futuristic layout gives the cabin a high-tech, luxury SUV vibe similar to what we’ve seen in the Mahindra XEV 9e. The screens appear to be large and seamlessly integrated with a single glass housing for a clean, minimalist look.

Other visible features include touch-based HVAC controls with physical up/down control for temperature setting, a flat-bottom steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo (hidden under camo). The gear lever area looks neatly designed with a mix of soft-touch materials and metallic inserts, enhancing its premium appeal.

Exterior Details – Production-Ready Mule

The test mule seen here was fully camouflaged but looks close to production-ready. New LED DRLs, split headlamps, connected LED tail lights, and bold proportions reaffirm Tata’s latest SUV design DNA. The overall silhouette — boxy yet muscular — retains the classic Sierra charm while embracing modern sophistication.

This prototype runs on production-spec alloy wheels, and its body panels and lighting signature are now in the final stage of validation. The same mule carries a MH-14 TC plate, confirming ongoing internal testing near Tata’s Pune facility.

Engine and Powertrain Options

The Tata Sierra is expected to debut with both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol variant will likely use Tata’s 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor producing around 170 PS and 280 Nm, while the diesel version is expected to borrow the 2.0-litre Kryotec engine from the Harrier and Safari, tuned for 170 PS and 350 Nm.

Transmission choices will include manual and automatic, with the possibility of AWD on higher trims. Additionally, an all-electric Sierra EV is also under development, expected to arrive with the same Gen 2 EV architecture as the Harrier EV.

Launch Timeline – November 2025

With frequent sightings of production-ready prototypes and now a fully revealed cabin, it’s clear that Tata Motors is in the final stages before launch. The new Tata Sierra is expected to make its official debut in November 2025, possibly during Diwali season. Once launched, the Sierra will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota HyRyder, etc, but with a unique blend of design nostalgia, advanced interiors, and multiple powertrain choices.

The original Tata Sierra was one of India’s most recognizable SUVs, known for its bold styling and panoramic rear glass. The 2025 Sierra pays homage to that legacy — but reimagined for a new generation of tech-savvy, adventure-loving buyers. With its triple-screen dashboard, premium build, and the promise of EV readiness, the new Sierra could easily become Tata’s most advanced SUV yet.

Source