Tata Sierra Launch Likely Next Month – Petrol, Diesel, EV Expected

With its iconic heritage and strong fan base, the Tata Sierra is poised to be a strong contender in the compact SUV space

Tata Sierra test mules have been spotted multiple times in recent months. The SUV was also showcased at a dealer meet earlier this year in July. In the latest development, there are speculations that Tata Sierra could be launched next month in November. Let’s explore more details on these possibilities.

All-new Tata Sierra – What to expect?

Sierra test mules spotted in recent weeks were seen in near-production-ready guise. The new model retains signature features of the original Sierra such as a boxy profile, broad B pillars and alpine window design. However, internal structures have changed, as the all-new Sierra is built on a new monocoque platform and has transitioned to a 5-door SUV layout.

Other features of the new Sierra are aligned with Tata’s latest design philosophy, as seen with the newest versions of Harrier and Nexon. Some of the key highlights include sharp LED DRLs with interconnecting full-width LED strip, SIERRA lettering and rugged bumper design. The SUV has sporty alloy wheels, prominent door trims, flush door handles, squared wheel arches and heavy body cladding.

At the rear, new Sierra has edgy tail lamps in interconnected format, SIERRA badging and layered bumper design. Enthusiasts can expect some exciting colour options with the new Sierra. The one showcased at a recent dealer meet was seen in a deep yellow shade that looked absolutely stunning. More such vibrant colour options will be on offer.

Tata Sierra interiors

When competing with formidable rivals such as Hyundai Creta, one can expect Tata Sierra to offer a comprehensive range of premium features. One of the test mules was seen with a triple screen layout, something similar to the Mahindra XEV 9e. The triple screen could be offered with the top variants of the new Sierra. A first, for Tata Motors.

Sierra will also be getting a 4-spoke steering wheel that has the illuminated Tata logo in the centre. Latest versions of other Tata cars already have this distinctive steering wheel. Other equipment expected onboard the new Sierra include ventilated and powered front seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, premium sound system and over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Similar to other Tata SUVs, one can expect a 5-star rating for the new Sierra in Bharat NCAP / Global NCAP. A comprehensive range of Level-2 ADAS features will be available. Standard safety kit will include features such as 6-airbags, hill hold/descent control, electronic stability program and a 360° view camera setup.

New Tata Sierra – Powertrain options

Petrol engine option was recently confirmed for the new Sierra, as the test vehicle was caught on camera loading petrol at a fuel station. The SUV could use Tata’s new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 170 PS and 280 Nm. Both manual and automatic transmission options will be available.

Sierra diesel variants could use the Harrier’s 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine. It generates 170 PS and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic. Top variants of Sierra are expected to be equipped with AWD. Tata Sierra will also be available in electric format, with the powertrain possibly borrowed from the Harrier EV.