Tata Sierra Launch Price Rs 11.49 Lakh – 160 PS, New Engines, Features

Tata Motors is rekindling its interest in the lifestyle SUV segment with the revival of its Sierra nameplate. Sierra was India’s first-ever lifestyle SUV and the new Sierra aims to capture the design essence of its predecessor, but cater to everyday use of buyers looking at C Segment 4.2m to 4.4m SUVs in the country.

The company just launched new Sierra in Mumbai, for a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh (Ex-sh). This will lock horns with other SUVs in this segment like Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, Victoris, Hyryder, Kushaq, Taigun, Elevate, Astor and Tata’s own Curvv. In the company’s lineup, Sierra is positioned above Curvv and below Harrier. Let’s check out the finer details.

Tata Sierra Launch

The new Tata Sierra prices start from Rs 11.49 lakh (Ex-sh). The trim level hierarchy of new Tata Sierra consists of 7 Personas – Smart+, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Adventure+, Accomplished and Accomplished+. Bookings will commence from December 16th, 2025 and Deliveries will start from 15th January, 2026.

Colour options for Tata Sierra include Coorg Clouds, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Bengal Rouge, Munnar Mist and Andaman Adventure. Dimensionally, new Tata Sierra is slotted above Curvv and below Harrier. It measures

Based on the new AWD-ready ARGOS platform, Sierra has a ground clearance of 205 mm and the boot space is 622L, which is the largest in its segment. Approach angle is 26.5-degrees, 23.1-degree Rampover angle, 31.6-degree departure angle and the turning circle ia 10.6m. Even in its current FWD guise, Sierra looks like it is ready to go off-roading.

Notable exterior elements include connected LED headlights (slimmest headlights at 17mm), connected LED DRLs, LED fog lights, connected LED tail lights, large 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped with 225-section tyres, flush door handles that do not pop-out automatically, boxy SUV proportions and a strong silhouette, cornering fog lights, muscular faux skid plates and large window area.

The main highlight is Tata’s effort to recreate the Alpine window design of original Sierra. While it may match its rivals where length is concerned, Sierra has a much more dominating presence owing to its width and height, along with its large 19-inch wheels. Sierra looks like a big car that is compressed into these dimensions and not the other way around.

1st Tata to get Triple Screen Dash

Sierra is a new-age Tata Motors vehicle as suggested by its interior design approach. It is the first Tata Motors vehicle and India’s first 4.2m to 4.4m SUV to come equipped with a triple screen dashboard layout along with soft-touch elements which will position it as a tech-savvy and tech-forward offering in this segment with a healthy dose of modernity infused into it. It has to be noted that lower variants will get a dual-screen dashboard. Notable interior elements include:

Triple screen dashboard layout (two 12.3-inch touchscreen, one 10.25-inch)

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Steering-mounted audio controls and Cruise control

Extensive connected tech

360-degree cameras

Blindspot monitoring

Expandable sun visors

Dual Zone Climate Control

HypAR HUD (Head-up Display)

Chunky steering wheel with illuminated logo

Leatherette upholstery

Powered front seats with memory function for driver

Adjustable thigh-support for front occupants

Ventilated front seats

12-Speaker JBL Premium audio system with Dolby Atmos

Sonic Shaft sound bar

5G Connectivity

Largest panoramic sunroof for open air effect

Ambient lighting

Front and rear armrest

Rear AC vents

Rear window sun shades

Auto-dimming IRVM

Boss Mode (Manual)

65W USB Type-C Ports

Air Purifier

Cooled Glovebox

Powered Tailgate

Push-button Start

Keyless Go

Terrain Modes

Paddle Shifters

Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold

The safest in segment?

Safety is Tata Motors’ forte and the new Sierra will be no different. It comes with a plethora of active and passive safety systems and it is expected to score well in the upcoming crash tests. Notable safety features include 6 airbags as standard, ABS, EBD, TCS, all-wheel disc brakes, auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers, 360-degree cameras, blindspot monitoring and more.

Sierra also gets as many as 20 Level-2 ADAS features. Most notable safety featutrs are Intelligent Speed Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Overspeed Alert, Electronic Parking Brake, ESP with 20 functions

Powertrain options

Sierra debuts Tata Motors’ new 1.5L Petrol engine. This is a 4-cylinder unit and is offered in both naturally aspirated (1.5L Revotron) and turbocharged setups (1.5L Hyperion), depending on the trim choices. Then there is a 1.5L Turbo Diesel (1.5L Kryotec) which is a familiar unit, seen with Curvv.

The 1.5L Revotron engine is capable of generating 106 PS of peak power and 145 Nm of peak torque, offered with either 6MT or 7DCA. The 1.5L TGDI Hyperion engine generates 160 PS of peak power and 255 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed AT. The 1.5L Kryotec Diesel gets a retune with 280 Nm of peak torque when mated to AT gearbox.

Tata Sierra is underpinned by the new ARGOS Platform and it is AWD capable, with an AWD version of Sierra coming in the future! Automatic variants get paddle shifters for an engaging driving experience.





