Tata Sierra Launch Timeline Confirmed For 2025 – First EV, Then ICE

Tata Sierra will have a dynamic profile, a mix of signature features and styling bits borrowed from upcoming models like Harrier EV

Some cars have a timeless design that appeals to a broad segment of users. Tata Sierra was one such product that was a popular choice in the 90s. In its second life, Tata Sierra will be offered in both ICE and EV variants.

Tata Sierra launch timeline announced

While the concept version has been showcased at 2020 and 2023 Auto Expo, there was no clarity on the launch timeline. Tata Motors has now revealed Sierra will be available in the market by the end of 2025. This applies to both the ICE and EV variants. However, it is likely that the Sierra EV will be introduced first before the ICE model. A similar approach has already been used for Curvv. Tata is among the carmakers that have ambitious plans for the EV segment.

Information about the launch timeline of Sierra was revealed during the company’s investors meet. Before the launch, Tata could provide a preview of the production version of Sierra in the 3rd quarter of 2025. Timing it with the 2025 festive season will help get everyone’s attention and can also boost the number of bookings.

New Sierra design – a hint of the old, a touch of the new

Tata Sierra had some distinctive features such as the wide rectangular rear windows and thick B-pillars. With the new Sierra, these features have been retained and tweaked slightly in line with modern design aesthetics. As seen with the concept models, the B pillar is now thicker.

And the rear windows now have a more noticeable wraparound effect. A black plastic finisher has been used to achieve the wraparound effect. The combo of wide rear windows and a panoramic sunroof will provide truly seamless views of the outside world.

While the original Sierra had fixed rear windows, the new Sierra has standard windows like any other modern SUV. Also, the 3-door format has been replaced with a proper 5-door setup. Other styling bits for the new Sierra will be based on Tata’s new design language being used for its upcoming electric cars like Harrier EV.

Some of the key highlights include full-width LED light bars at front and rear, sleek headlamps, squarish wheel arches, sporty dual-tone alloy wheels and flush door handles. At the rear, the new Sierra has a prominent roof mounted spoiler and a rugged bumper design.

New Sierra interiors

New-gen Tata cars offer a comprehensive range of features. The approach will be the same for the new Sierra. The concepts have revealed minimalistic, yet elegant interior spaces. Equipment list is likely to include dual 12.3-inch screens, Tata’s new steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo, wireless charging, ventilated seats, leather upholstery, etc. A wide range of connectivity features will be available. New Sierra will also get a robust ADAS package, improving overall safety of passengers.

Tata Sierra – Powertrain options

Sierra EV model is expected to be equipped with a 45 kWh or 55 kWh battery pack, based on the variant. Range is expected to be around 550 km. Sierra EV will have a single motor setup. It will support DC fast charging. The ICE Sierra will use the diesel powertrain that’s currently in use with Harrier and Safari. The petrol variant is expected to get a new 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, turbo petrol engine.