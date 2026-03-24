Tata Sierra Mileage Revealed Via RTI – Petrol Turbo 13.5 kmpl, Diesel 18.8 kmpl

Tata Motors launched the new Sierra SUV in November 2025, but one key detail was never officially disclosed — ARAI-certified mileage figures. Now, thanks to an RTI filed by Twitter user Vahan Warta, these fuel efficiency numbers have finally come to light.

As per the RTI response sourced from ARAI, the 1.5L TGDi Hyperion petrol engine delivers 13.5 kmpl, while the 1.5L Kryojet diesel offers 18.8 kmpl. Interestingly, the 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol variant still does not have an ARAI certificate issued. The diesel engine received its ARAI certification on 21 November 2025, while the turbo petrol engine was certified on 11 December 2025 — both around the time of Sierra’s launch window.

Mileage Figures And Certification Details

As per the RTI response:

1. 1.5L NA Petrol – Certificate not yet issued

2. 1.5L TGDi Hyperion Petrol – 13.5 kmpl (Certified on 11.12.2025)

3. 1.5L Kryojet Diesel – 18.8 kmpl (Certified on 21.11.2025)

Interestingly, around the time of launch, Tata Motors had instead highlighted a mileage-related marketing claim for Sierra’s 1.5L Hyperion petrol engine. The company announced an India Book of Records achievement of 29.9 kmpl, achieved during a 12-hour run at the NATRAX proving ground in Indore.

Strong Demand Since Launch

Despite the absence of officially published mileage figures, Tata Sierra has seen strong demand since launch. Deliveries began on 15 January 2026, and the company recently confirmed crossing the 10,000 units delivery milestone within just a few weeks.

The SUV had already generated massive interest earlier, with bookings crossing 70,000 units within 24 hours and later surpassing the 1 lakh mark. This indicates that buyer interest has remained strong even without complete transparency on certain specifications.

Production And Expansion Plans

Tata Motors is currently focusing on ramping up production to meet rising demand. The Sierra is being manufactured at the Sanand facility, alongside Nexon. Production is expected to scale up to around 15,000 units per month in the coming months. Alongside ICE variants, Tata is also preparing to launch Sierra EV, which is expected to arrive by June 2026.

While Sierra’s strong sales momentum continues, the delayed disclosure of ARAI mileage figures raises concerns around transparency. In a market like India where fuel efficiency plays a major role in purchase decisions, such details are typically highlighted upfront. The RTI response now fills that gap — albeit months after the SUV has already been launched and delivered to customers.

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