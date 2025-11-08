Tata Sierra New Images Revealed Before Launch – What To Expect?

Tata Motors is gearing up for its next big launch, which is the ICE version of Sierra SUV. For Tata Motors, Sierra is not just a launch, it is a prestigious revival project of an iconic nameplate. A legend which has a brand recall with Indian SUV owners in the past. A symbol of prestige and pride.

Ahead of a grand launch on 25th November 2025, Tata Motors has released multiple teasers and official images. There have been a few official side-by-side images of upcoming Tata Sierra with the legend. In the latest images, Tata is showcasing the iconic Alpine window design along with its two launch colours – Yellow and Red.

Tata Sierra New Images Revealed

India’s SUV segment has been booming beyond measure and there is a new boom in lifestyle SUV segment. This segment used to be considered dead a decade ago and there has been a resurgence from the past five years. Tata is bringing a taste of its own to this segment as Sierra was India’s first-ever lifestyle vehicle.

Sierra is likely to be positioned above Curvv and below Harrier in the company’s SUV lineup. This upcoming SUV will mark a new design language for the brand and bring a heightened interior packaging within Tata SUVs. The two colours revealed in official pictures till now are Yellow and Red.

There may be more colours like Black, White, Grey and others. New Tata Sierra will carry forward the defining feature of Sierra which is its Alpine window design. New Sierra will be big in size and carry a dominating presence. Unlike Sierra of the past, new Sierra gets a 5-door format and the door handles are of flush type.

A Black element houses LED connected DRLs along with LED turn indicators. Lighting elements are also present in lower bumper arranged in a vertical fashion. Rear gets one single connected LED light bar. We can see large alloy wheels on new Sierra which could be 19-inchers like on Harrier and Safari, wrapped with 245-section tyres.

New-Age Interiors

The main highlights of Tata Sierra is its interior where we can see a triple screen dashboard. One for infotainment, one for driver’s instrumentation and third for co-passenger entertainment. Driver’s instrument screen looks like it is a 10.25-inch unit, while the other two can be 12.3-inch units. Other highlights may include panoramic sunroof, sophisticated audio system, front and rear ventilated seats, powered seats, Level-2 ADAS, comprehensive connected tech and OTA updates.

Powertrains are likely to be shared with Tata Harrier and Safari. Tata Sierra ICE is expected to launch first, followed by its electric version. Upcoming Sierra is expected to debut Tata’s new 1.5L TGDi engine with 170 PS of peak power and 280 Nm of peak torque. More details will be revealed at launch on 25th November 2025.