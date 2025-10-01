Tata Sierra Petrol SUV Confirmed – Spied At Fuel Station

In addition to petrol, the upcoming new Tata Sierra will also be available with diesel and electric powertrains

While a lot of action can be seen in the compact SUV segment, Tata is yet to offer something truly exciting. Curvv is there, but its sales are nowhere close to rivals like Hyundai Creta. Things could change when Tata launches the all-new Sierra. The legendary nameplate is expected to go on sale sometime next year. Ahead of that, Tata Sierra has been spotted at a fuel station, confirming the petrol engine option. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Sagar, for sharing these exclusive spy shots.

Tata Sierra petrol – NA and turbo options

There could be two petrol engine options with the Sierra. For the base variants, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine could be used. For higher variants, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine is likely. While the NA petrol engine will target fuel efficiency, the turbo unit will be useful for folks who prioritize performance. The NA petrol engine will ensure a lower starting price, which will help the SUV remain competitive against rival offerings.

Sierra’s 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine will generate around 170 PS and 280 Nm of torque. Both manual and automatic transmission options will be on offer. The output numbers for the NA petrol engine are not known. But predictions are that it will match the performance of base variants of rival offerings. One can expect around 120 PS from Sierra’s NA petrol engine. However, there is no official confirmation. Both engines will be E20 compliant.

For diesel variants of Tata Sierra, it is possible that the Fiat-sourced, 2.0-litre turbo diesel unit can be used. This engine is already offered with the Harrier and Safari. It generates 170 PS and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic. It is possible that top variants of the Sierra could feature AWD for enhanced off-road performance.

Tata Sierra will also be available in EV format. Powertrain for Sierra EV is likely to be borrowed from Harrier EV. Two battery packs are on offer with the Harrier EV, a 65-kWh and a 75-kWh unit. Both RWD and Quad Wheel Drive (QWD) / AWD options are on offer. Harrier EV has demonstrated its off-roading capabilities with terrain modes of Mud Ruts, Rock Crawl, Sand and Snow.

Tata Sierra vs. rivals

As of now, the top selling compact SUV is Hyundai Creta. It has three engine options – a 115 PS, 1.5-litre NA petrol, a 160 PS, 1.5-litre turbo petrol and a 116 PS, 1.5-litre diesel. The turbo petrol unit is paired with a 7-speed DCT, whereas the NA petrol has options of 6-speed manual and iVT transmission. The diesel variants can be had with 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic.

Sierra will also be competing with the recently launched Maruti Victoris. The latter has a 1.5-litre smart hybrid petrol and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol powertrain. The smart hybrid generates 103 PS / 139 Nm and is paired with either a 5-speed manual or 6AT. The strong hybrid Victoris’ petrol engine generates 92.45 PS, whereas the electric motor produces 59 kW (80 PS). This variant is equipped with an e-CVT transmission.

It will be interesting to see how the compact SUV segment shapes up after the launch of all-new Tata Sierra. Other popular options in this segment include Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota HyRyder, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Mahindra BE 6, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.