Tata Sierra Price Expectations – VS Creta, Seltos, Vitara, Hyryder?

Tata Motors is poised to re-introduce its legendary Sierra nameplate. The launch is set to happen in Mumbai tomorrow on 25th November, 2025. Within the company’s lineup, it will be positioned above Curvv and below Harrier. It will lock horns with other C SUVs in the 4.2m to 4.4m SUV bracket.

While Tata Motors has been hush hush about the speculated price bracket, and not even a rough estimate has been provided and prices will go live tomorrow. It could be a premium positioning or be a stellar VFM proposition. Either way, let’s take a look at where the rivals stand in terms of pricing.

Tata Sierra Price Expectations VS Rivals

The 4.2m to 4.4m SUV segment is currently India’s most populated and it has cut-throat competition within the contenders. Except for the under-performing (in sales) Citroen SUVs, we have taken every other contender of this segment to analyse the pricing including that of Tata Motors’ own Curvv Coupe SUV.

The most affordable Petrol SUV in this segment is from MG Motor in the form of Astor. It starts from Rs 9.56 lakh (Ex-sh) and goes till Rs 16.36 lakh (Ex-sh), reaffirming its VFM quotient despite offering a premium interior experience. Tata Curvv follows closely with Petrol variants starting from Rs 9.66 lakh (Ex-sh) and goes till Rs 18.82 lakh (Ex-sh).

Curvv is the most affordable Diesel SUV in this segment with prices ranging between Rs 11.10 lakh and Rs 18.85 lakh (Ex-sh). Petrol variants of Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, Victoris, Hyryder and Kushaq have a starting price between Rs 10.5 lakh and Rs 11 lakh (Ex-sh) and their top variant prices can hit over Rs 20 lakh (Ex-sh).

Starting price of Taigun and Elevate are quite high when compared to others. Apart from Curvv, the only other Diesel SUVs are Creta and Seltos and both of them have starting prices of Rs 12.25 lakh and 12.32 lakh (Ex-sh) respectively. With top-spec Diesel variants, Creta costs Rs 20.2 lakh and Seltos Rs 19.81 lakh (Ex-sh).

What to expect?

Tata Sierra is not confirmed to get CNG powertrain, but the company is known to offer CNG variants of high-performing (in terms of sales) vehicles. Victoris CNG is the most affordable starting at Rs 11.5 lakh (Ex-sh), followed by Grand Vitara CNG at Rs 13 lakh (Ex-sh) and Hyryder CNG at Rs 13.33 lakh (Ex-sh).

All three of these SUVs also get Hybrid variants starting from a price point of around Rs 16.5 lakh (Ex-sh). Top-spec variants of these Hybrid SUVs are priced below Rs 20 lakh mark (Ex-sh). Tata Sierra is not expected to come with a Hybrid powertrain any time soon.

The new Tata Sierra is expected to come with two Petrol engine options (base variants with NA Petrol and higher variants with Turbo Petrol). There will be a Turbo Diesel engine too, which could be shared with either the Harrier (2.0L) or Curvv (1.5L). Tata will also launch a Sierra EV, which has been officially teased, but will launch later on.

When compared to its rivals, Tata Sierra has immediate size advantage in terms of width, height and overall road presence while length is rather comparable to other 4.2m to 4.4m SUVs. It gets 19-inch wheels and a funky design along with a premium triple-screen dashboard introduced for the first time in this segment.

There is adjustable thigh support and driver’s memory function as well. Boot space might be the largest in segment too. Tata will divulge all details about the new Sierra tomorrow including the prices.