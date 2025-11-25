Tata Sierra ROQ Edition Unveiled With Off-Road Spec Accessories – Details

Tata Motors has just launched the new Sierra in the country for an introductory price of Rs 11.49 lakh (Ex-sh). This price tag is for the base Smart+ trim level and it comes equipped with quite a lot of features and equipment as standard fitment. Bookings for Sierra will start from December 16th, 2025 and deliveries will start from January 15th, 2026.

For all the buyers who can spill more than the asking price of Sierra, Tata Motors has curated an accessories pack which enhances Sierra’s SUV look further. Called Sierra ROQ Edition, it is a curated accessory pack that will enhance the rugged SUV appeal further, while adding quite a few functionalities.

Tata Sierra ROQ Edition Unveiled

Where pricing is concerned, Tata Sierra ROQ Edition does not yet have an exact price tag. But from what the company reps told us, it will come in two packs, one will cost approximately Rs 50,000 and then second will cost approximately Rs 1 lakh. With these accessories, Sierra ROQ Edition somewhat looks like a Land Rover Defender 110.

The first pack that will cost around Rs 50,000, comes with a host of cosmetic enhancements. At the front, Sierra ROQ Edition gets a thick Black plaque with a large SIERRA badging for an imposing look. The bonnet gets faux air intakes that lend an appeal of a bigger car. Even the wheel arch claddings have gotten chunkier with ROQ Edition.

There’s an interesting design element with vertical pattern on the front fenders finished in Black. Similar pattern in a chromatic hue can be seen on B Pillar area. Below rear windows, there is an interesting vinyls too. Sticking out of the body are sturdy-looking Black side steps which will aid in ingress and egress.

At the rear, there is one Black applique that runs across the width and below it, there is a chunky applique with SIERRA badging. Below that, we can see a tow hitch as well if you want to tow your boat or kayak. Inside the boot, there is an accessory with two seats and two cup holders in between. Sort of like a full-size Range Rover. All accessories mentioned above can be bundled for Rs 50,000.

Metallic Roof Rack and Ladder

On top of the Rs 50,000 for all the accessories of Sierra ROQ Edition mentioned above, Tata Motors is also offering two other accessories that cost Rs 50,000 more. These include a sturdy metallic roof rack and a foldable metallic ladder to access this roof rack. These roof rack and ladder looked like they had a Raptor coating-like finish to prevent oxidisation.

On the inside, Tata Sierra ROQ Edition had two neck cushions for front seats and a few premium cups that will fit perfectly in the cupholders. If you really want to go all-in, Tata Motors also had quite a few appliances like an OTG and Coffee Maker along with a fricking tent and chair. Exact pricing of Sierra ROQ Edition will be revealed later on.