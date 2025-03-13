Tata Sierra Spied Again Showing New Design Details

Now that Tata Motors has officially showcased Harrier EV, all eyes and anticipations are now revolving around Sierra. A near-production version of Sierra was showcased at Auto Expo 2025 and it is speculated to launch by 2025 end or 2026. Recent spy shots hint at what the production-spec model could look like from multiple angles. Let’s take a look.

Tata Sierra Spied Again

Sierra is one of the most highly anticipated new car launches in India. It is India’s first indigenous SUV and country’s first indigenous lifestyle vehicle. It has a massive cult following in India and is quite a nostalgic vehicle for many Indians, including myself. The new Sierra is under development and production-spec version has commenced testing.

The recent spy shots show upcoming Sierra SUV from multiple angles including the front and sides. At the front, we now get an imposing fascia with a wide air intake. At Auto Expo 2025, Tata showcased a near-production version of Sierra and it had a slightly different design, with a wide Black applique around its air intakes.

Sierra’s design was recently patented in India and we can see a similar appearance in these spy shots as well. Lower air intake on this test mule seems to have a radar module for ADAS, similar to what Tata showcased. There’s a sophisticated camera system too, nested around its IRVM area to complement ADAS features. Headlights on this test mule looks slightly larger than what we saw with near-production concept.

Sculpted bonnet lends a lot of muscle. At the sides, we can see a new multi-spoke design for its alloy wheels. These are likely to be 19-inchers for that all-important gangsta look. Side profile also reveals flush door handles and Sierra’s signature wrap-around rear quarter glass, which will be its definitive feature.

What to expect?

At the rear, we can see what looks like a rear connected LED tail light design along with a tall and muscular tailgate. These new spy shots do not show Tata Sierra’s interiors. However, we can expect it to get a triple screen layout, similar to the near-production version showcased at Auto Expo 2025.

Other expected features include ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, powered front seats, flexible rear seats, large boot, panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents, side and curtain airbags, Level 2 ADAS, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected features, LED lighting all around and more.

Powertrains-wise, details are not clear as of now. However, speculations suggest a 2.0L Diesel engine similar to Harrier and Safari along with Tata’s new 1.5L Turbo GDI engine with upto 170 PS of peak power and 280 Nm of peak torque, mated to either manual or automatic gearbox options. Possibilities of new Tata Sierra getting 4WD or even RWD are pretty low.

