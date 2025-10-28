Tata Sierra Spied Emission Testing Before Launch – Petrol, Diesel Likely

All-new Tata Sierra will be first introduced with diesel/petrol powertrains, followed by the electric version

Tata’s iconic SUV, the Sierra, is all set to make a grand comeback with a fresh new look. Launch is scheduled for November. Sierra test mules have been spotted frequently in recent months, revealing exterior and interior details. Latest spy shots capture the new Sierra fitted with emission testing equipment. Let’s check out the new details revealed.

New Tata Sierra Spied Emission Testing

In the latest spy shots, new Sierra can be seen with various pipes and other emission testing paraphernalia mounted below the boot lid. In most parts, Sierra’s rear profile closely matches the near-production version showcased earlier this year at a dealer meet. One of the key highlights is the sharp taillamps in an interconnected format.

New Sierra’s boot lid has a curvy profile at the corners. This necessitates a similar design for the tail lamps. With rounded corners at the rear, the new Sierra has a distinctive, clutter-free rear profile. Tail lamps are flush-fitted within the boot lid panel and there are no protruding elements. This new design approach has a premium feel to it, something that will make the new Sierra stand out in its class.

Other highlights of new Sierra include a layered design for the roof-mounted spoiler, a large rear windshield, ‘S I E R R A’ lettering on the boot and a prominent bumper. Considering the design and width of Sierra’s boot lid, it is possible that boot space could be among the highest in the compact SUV segment. Sierra is now a proper family-oriented 5-door SUV.

The potentially larger boot space could be an important consideration for a significant percentage of buyers. The original Tata Sierra, while popular, was not particularly a family-friendly vehicle due to its 3-door format. In these latest spy shots, one can also see a close-up of the flush door handles.

It has a small LED light, likely as a status indicator. New Sierra has a panoramic glass roof effect at the rear, which is another key USP. Other highlights include squared wheel arches, large wheels with sporty design, thick B-pillars, roof rails, and black ORVMs with integrated turn indicators.

New Tata Sierra – Performance

All-new Sierra will be offered in both ICE and EV formats. Sierra petrol variants could use Tata’s new 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit that generates 170 PS and 280 Nm. It is expected to be available with both manual and automatic transmission options. Sierra diesel could be powered by the 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine, currently in use with the Harrier and Safari. It generates 170 PS / 350 Nm and is offered with transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic.

While the new Sierra has potential, it has to tackle some very strong rivals. In the compact SUV segment, current bestsellers include the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Mahindra BE 6, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

