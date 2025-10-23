Tata Sierra Spied Next To Nexon, Ertiga – Road Presence Revealed

Expected to be around 4,400-4,500 mm long, all-new Tata Sierra could attract buyers from both the compact and mid-size SUV segments

Tata Motors is readying a revival for the legendary Sierra in a new avatar, which is expected to be launched next month in November. Test mules have been spotted frequently in recent times. Latest spy shots from automotive enthusiast Rajesh Adhale capture the Sierra alongside other vehicles such as Ford Endeavour, Maruti XL6 and Tata Nexon. These images provide an estimate of the SUV’s dimensions, which are yet to be revealed officially. Let’s check out the details.

Tata Sierra vs. Endeavour, XL6, Nexon – Size comparison

While Ford Endeavour is apparently bigger, Tata Sierra still manages to achieve a strong road presence. Sierra may be smaller than the Endeavour, but its distinctive design elements could make it a more appealing SUV. Sierra makes a bold stance with features such as a panoramic rear glass and thick B-pillars. Ford Endeavour measures 4,903 mm in length, 1,869 mm in width and 1,837 mm in height. It had a wheelbase of 2,850 mm and ground clearance of 225 mm.

Comparing the new Sierra with Maruti XL6 (crossover version of Ertiga), both vehicles appear to be closely matched in size. While the Sierra appears slightly taller and wider, one has to factor in the inherent optical illusion in the images. Since the vehicles are not properly aligned and the angle of view is different, the perception of size may not be entirely accurate. Maruti XL6 is 4,485 mm long, 1,775 mm wide and 1,745 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,740 mm.

Spied next to Tata Nexon, the new Sierra clearly reveals its bigger size. The size difference is more noticeable with Sierra’s tall, boxy profile. In comparison, the Nexon has a compact profile with a sloping roofline. Tata Nexon is 3,995 mm in length, 1,804 mm in width, and 1,620 mm in height, with a 2,498 mm wheelbase. None of these vehicles are a rival to the Sierra, but they do help provide a basic idea about the SUV’s dimensions.

Tata Sierra – Features, performance

While Tata is yet to reveal the dimensions of the production version of Sierra, various other details are known. In one of the earlier test mule sightings, the interiors of Sierra were seen with a triple-screen layout. This feature is expected to be offered with the top-spec variants of the new Sierra. This is the first time a Tata car will be getting a triple-screen dashboard. In the mainstream segment, a triple screen layout is currently available with Mahindra XEV 9e.

Another test mule, spied at a fuel station, had confirmed that the new Sierra will have a petrol engine option. It is likely to be Tata’s new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 170 PS and 280 Nm. It will be offered with both manual and automatic transmission options. New Sierra diesel variants could borrow the 2.0-litre turbo unit from the Harrier. This engine generates 170 PS and 350 Nm. It is offered with transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic.