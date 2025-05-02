Tata Sierra Spied Testing Near Pune Plant With Harrier

With the legendary status and strong fan following of the original Tata Sierra, the SUV in its new avatar has potential to shake up the compact SUV segment

Earlier this year, Tata Motors showcased the near-production version of the Sierra at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Similar to Tata’s other cars and SUVs, both ICE and EV variants will be on offer. Launch is expected sometime in the second half of 2025. Ahead of that, Tata Sierra mid variant has been spotted testing on public roads. Let’s take a look.

Tata Sierra Mid Variant – Styling and features

New Sierra seamlessly blends the sporty aesthetics of the original 1990s Sierra with Tata’s contemporary design philosophy. And of course, the 5-door format. As compared to the model presented at the 2025 Bharat Expo, this test mule seems to have some changes to the plastic parts. Apart from that, the overall profile remains the same.

The recent test mule spotted by automotive enthusiast Souvik Sarkar in Pune city is likely to be a mid-spec variant. It dons wheel covers and skinnier tyres. 215-section, we would say. It was accompanied by a Harrier test mule, which could be a support vehicle. Some of the key highlights include rectangular LED headlamps, high-mount LED strip with integrated sequential turn indicators and a rugged bumper design.

Side profile has squared wheel arches, thick body cladding, prominent door moulding and flush door handles. Signature features of the original Sierra such as the thick B pillars have been retained. The SUV also has a distinctive alpine window design, something similar to that of the original Sierra.

Other highlights include ‘SIERRA’ lettering on the front doors and 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear, Sierra has sleek LED tail lamps in connected format. New Sierra misses out on the tailgate-mounted spare wheel, as was offered with the original Sierra. At the rear, we can also see that wiper is mounted on the top for aesthetic purposes.

Inside, Tata Sierra will be fully loaded with a comprehensive range of premium features. Possibilities include a triple-screen layout, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, OTA updates and ventilated and powered front seats. The SUV will have a large panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a premium sound system and dual-zone automatic climate control with rear AC vents. Safety kit will include Level-2 ADAS, 6 airbags, a 360° camera, electronic stability control and hill hold/descent control, among others.

Powertrain options

It could be powered by the Stellantis-sourced 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine currently in use with the Harrier and Safari. This engine generates 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque. It is available with transmission options of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Tata could also add its upcoming 1.5L GDI turbo petrol engine that generates 170 PS and 280 Nm. It can be offered with transmission options of 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCA. A derivative of the 1.5-litre diesel, currently in use with Tata Curvv, is another possibility. Onboard the Curvv, this engine generates 118 PS and 260 Nm. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCA.

Tata Sierra – Pricing

It is speculated that Tata Sierra ICE will be available at a starting price of around Rs 10.50 lakh. Prices of top variants could go up to Rs 25 lakh. Sierra EV is expected to be offered at a starting price of around Rs 19 lakh. Top variants can potentially reach up to Rs 30 lakh.

Upon launch, Tata Sierra will take on rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. Tata already offers the Curvv in this segment. With the Sierra joining in, Tata could potentially secure a larger share of the pie.