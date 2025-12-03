Tata Sierra Spied Undisguised On Public Roads – Shows Road Presence

Tata Sierra has been launched in India for a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh (Ex-sh) and it has emerged as one of the biggest buzz words in the automotive industry. Even though people do not connect with the nostalgia of the legendary Sierra, the modern incarnation of this vehicle is attractive enough to draw attention. It has an imposing road presence which can be seen in latest spy shots.

Tata Sierra Spied Undisguised

Multiple social media accounts have been uploading spy shots of the new Tata Sierra in a convoy and even solo. Most of the colours can be seen in these spy shots too. Speaking of, Tata Sierra is offered in six colours – Coorg Clouds, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Bengal Rouge, Munnar Mist and Andaman Adventure.

Tata is offering dual-tone Black Alpine Window effect as standard, which is Sierra’s defining design element. Where dimensions are concerned, it measures 4,340 mm in length, 1,841 mm in width, 1,715 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,730 mm. Ground clearance is 205 mm and the boot capacity is 622L when loaded till the roof.

The size puts it above other 4.2m to 4.4m SUVs, especially where width, height and wheelbase is concerned. With its boxy silhouette and flat-ish profile, Sierra looks a lot larger than it is, radiating a dominating road presence. We can see the same in these spy shots too. Because of its boxy silhouette, it also gets more volume on the inside.

Feature-Rich packaging

Speaking of interiors, Tata Motors seems to have outdone themselves with new Sierra. This is the first Tata vehicle and the first in its segment to come with a triple screen layout. These dual 12.3-inch touchscreens and a 10.2-inch TFT instrument displays promise crisp resolution and well thought-out UI, powered by Snapdragon computing for a lag-free experience.

Notable exterior features of Tata Sierra include slimmest LED headlights in India, widest LED DRLs in India, connected LED tail lights, all-four disc brakes, LED fog lights with cornering function, flush door handles, largest in segment 19-inch alloy wheels, hidden rear washer and wiper, powered tailgate, Alpine Window effect, largest in segment panoramic sunroof and more.

On the inside, the triple screen setup, cruise control, steering mounted audio controls, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, Terrain Modes, paddle shifters, front and rear armrest, rear AC vents, fast 65W Type-C USB ports, Level-2 ADAS, electronic parking brake with auto hold, rear sun blinds, adjustable thigh support, powered driver seat with memory, 12-speaker JBL audio system, AR-infused HUD and many more.

Powering the new Tata Sierra is a trio of 1.5L 4-cylinder engines, two of which are debuting with the Sierra. A 1.5L NA Petrol engine, a 1.5L Turbo Petrol engine and a 1.5L Turbo Diesel engine. Both manual and automatic gearbox are offered at launch, depending on engine choice and the ARGOS platform on which Sierra is positioned, is capable of AWD and CNG, which will be launched later on.



