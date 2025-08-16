Tata Sierra Spotted In Pune – Closer Look At The Interiors

In addition to diesel and electric powertrain options, all-new Tata Sierra could also get a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine

Tata Sierra was showcased at the 2025 Auto Expo and test mules have been spotted multiple times in recent months. Launch is expected sometime next year. Ahead of that, the new Sierra has been spotted again in Pune in near-production-ready guise. Let’s check out the details.

Powerful presence

Similar to the original 1990s Sierra, the new version has a sporty, dynamic road presence. One can notice a boxy profile and upright front fascia. The production version doesn’t deviate much from the one that was showcased at the 2025 Auto Expo. Sierra was also showcased at a dealer’s meet, held recently. Key features include a full-width LED strip, sequential LED turn indicators and rugged bumper design.

As seen in the latest spy shots captured by automotive enthusiast Yash Singhvi, new Tata Sierra has squared wheel arches, a flat roof and thick B-pillars. The SUV uses large wheels, likely 19-inch in size. Other highlights include flush door handles, body cladding and distinctive alpine window design at the rear. This window design was a signature feature of the original Sierra.

At the rear, new Tata Sierra is expected to get sleek LED tail lamps with an interconnecting LED strip. For aesthetic purposes, the rear wiper is mounted on the top. Other features include a prominent roof spoiler, slightly raked windshield, flat boot lid and rugged bumper section. New Sierra will be offered with a range of vibrant single-tone and dual-tone colour options.

Premium interiors

New Sierra will aim to offer a range of best-in-class and segment-first features. In earlier spy shots, it was revealed that new Sierra is equipped with a triple screen setup. Something similar to that of Mahindra XEV 9e. Sierra’s triple screen is expected to be offered with the top-spec variants. It covers almost the entire width of the dashboard.

Another feature revealed is a 4-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo. This is the same, as seen with the latest versions of other Tata cars. Other features expected with new Sierra include ventilated and powered front seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, rear AC vents, premium sound system and OTA updates.

New Sierra will have advanced safety features including Level-2 ADAS. Other safety equipment will include 6-airbags, electronic stability program, hill hold/descent control and a 360° view camera setup. It is likely that new Sierra has been validated for 5-star ratings in NCAP crash tests.

Performance

It is expected that new Tata Sierra will be using the Stellantis-sourced 170 PS 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine. This engine can be seen with the Harrier and Safari. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Sierra could also come with the option of a 170 PS 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, which is currently under development. Transmission choices could include 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCA. An electric version of Sierra is also under development. Powertrain options for Sierra EV could be the same as seen with the recently launched Harrier EV.