Tata Sierra Triple Screen Setup Spy Shots Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Tata Motors has been on a mission to consolidate its position as India’s best-selling electric car brand and Harrier EV launch is a stellar example of this strategy. Launched at a price tag of Rs 21.5 lakh (Ex-sh), Harrier EV undercuts its immediate rival, Mahindra XEV 9e, and is the first mainstream electric vehicle in India to offer dual-motor AWD setup that it calls QWD (Quad Wheel Drive).

Now, Tata is also readying the Sierra, which is set to bring a revolution in the company’s interior design. We say this because Sierra will come with a triple-screen layout as revealed at the 2025 Auto Expo. For the first time, triple screen layout of Sierra has been spied, showing Tata’s futuristic interior design approach. Let’s take a closer look.

Tata Sierra Triple Screen Setup

For the first time, a Tata Motors vehicle has been given a triple screen setup and it will be launched with the upcoming Sierra. Spy shots of a Sierra test mule shows its production-spec dashboard and its triple screen setup. This is likely to be a key strength of Tata Sierra when it is launched in India.

Overall dashboard layout seems to be similar to what we saw with Sierra EV concept. Only, the dual-screen layout seen in concept form, will be replaced with a triple-screen layout. Where one non-touch screen will be reserved for driver’s instrumentation, 2nd screen will act as infotainment screen for smartphone connectivity along with other vehicular controls.

Third screen is the special one as it may act as an entertainment screen for front passenger. This screen could bring other functionalities including in-car video conferencing via supported apps and bring multiple games and more. For video conferencing to work, there might be a in-car camera too.

Other notable elements seen on this particular test mule is the same four-spoke steering wheel that we saw with Harrier, Harrier EV, Safari and even Curvv and Curvv EV. Other notable elements that can be seen with these spy shots are auto-dimming IRVM, interior lights and what looks like a sunglass holder along with an ambient lighting strip.

Triple Screen Setup

In a car, triple screen setups bring a tech-savvy vibe to the entire cabin. While there have been a few luxury vehicles that offer this feature in India, Mahindra was the first to offer triple screen setup with XEV 9e. Soon after, Kia launched Syros in India which also had a triple screen setup, but the middle screen is only a 5-inch unit that only controls HVAC functions.

Tata Sierra will be positioned above Curvv in company’s lineup and it spawn both ICE and EV versions. ICE Tata Sierra is expected to be powered by Tata’s upcoming 1.5L Turbo GDI Petrol engine and Stellantis-sourced 2.0L Turbo Diesel engine. Sierra EV might share powertrains with just launched Harrier EV with a 75 kWh battery and dual-motor QWD setup with 504 Nm of peak combined torque.