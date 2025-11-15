Tata Sierra Unveil Today – What To Expect From This Returning Icon?

All eyes are on the house of Tata today as the company is poised to launch the new Sierra SUV. This is a revival exercise of an iconic nameplate in the Indian automotive history and many Indian enthusiasts have nostalgic memories with this SUV. Tata is set to unveil it today for the world in Mumbai and a launch is expected to follow soon.

Ahead of the unveil, here is everything you need to know about all the details of Sierra SUV that has been made available to public and is seen with spy shots.

1. Design & Aesthetics

Tata Sierra is India’s first-ever lifestyle vehicle and the new model is more geared towards everyday practicality. So, it ditches the three-door layout for a more practical 5-door approach. Tata has gone to great lengths to re-create the aesthetic of original Sierra’s Alpine window with innovative pillar design and use of gloss black to reduce visual bulk.

New Sierra will get larger 19-inch wheels wrapped with around 235-section or 245-section tyres. High-set bonnet, flush door handles, painted body claddings, rugged-looking bumpers, LED lighting and an overall boxy silhouette are notable. The electric counterpart, Sierra EV, will get a unique fascia with exclusive wheel designs to set itself apart.

2. Features & Equipment

In typical Tata Motors fashion, the new Sierra will be loaded to the gills with features and equipment. All-LED lighting, flush door handles, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, large 19-inch alloy wheels, Level-2 ADAS with a host of autonomous features, sophisticated OTA updates, all-wheel disc brakes and others are notable exterior features.

On the inside, new Sierra will be the first Tata Motors vehicle to come with a triple screen setup. It is likely to comprise two 12.3-inch touchscreens along with a 10.2-inch instrument cluster. Features expected include dual-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, premium audio, cruise control, digital IRVM, 360-degree cameras, ambient lighting, powered and ventilated seats and many more.

3. Powertrains

New Tata Sierra will debut the company’s new 1.5L Petrol engine. This engine is expected to be setup in both NA Petrol and Turbo Petrol guises and both will be offered with Sierra. Where Diesel engines are concerned, Sierra could either share Harrier’s 2.0L or Curvv’s 1.5L engines. With Sierra EV, details are scarce, but a battery pack up to 65 kWh in capacity with 600 km claimed range is expected.

4. Expected Prices & Rivals

Prices of the new Tata Sierra will be unveiled at launch, which is slated to happen sometime in the future. Speculations and rumour mill suggests that it will have a starting price of around Rs 11 lakh (Ex-sh) for Sierra NA Petrol config. Within the company’s lineup, it will be slotted above the Curvv and below the Harrier.