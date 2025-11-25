Tata Sierra Variants Wise Features List – Smart, Pure, Adventure, Accomplished

Tata Motors has officially launched the all-new Sierra SUV in India, with introductory prices starting at Rs 11.49 lakh ex-showroom. Bookings will open on 16th December 2025, while customer deliveries are scheduled to begin from 15th January 2026.

While Tata has not yet announced prices for all variants, the company has fully revealed the variant lineup and feature distribution. The new Sierra will be offered in seven trims – Smart+, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Adventure+, Accomplished and Accomplished+.

Colours, Powertrains & Drivetrain Options

Tata Sierra will be offered in six exterior colours, each themed around iconic Indian landscapes:

• Munnar Mist (Green)

• Andaman Adventure (Yellow)

• Bengal Rouge (Red)

• Coorg Clouds (Silver)

• Pure Grey

• Pristine White

Under the hood, the Sierra gets three engine options, all 4-cylinder units:

• 1.5L Revotron NA Petrol

• 1.5L TGDi Turbo Petrol

• 1.5L KryoJet Diesel

In terms of transmission choices:

• 1.5 NA Petrol (106 hp / 145 Nm) – 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCA

• 1.5 Turbo Petrol (160 hp / 255 Nm) – 6-speed automatic

• 1.5 Diesel (118 hp) – 6-speed manual (260 Nm) or 6-speed automatic (280 Nm)

Tata has also confirmed that an AWD (All-Wheel Drive) version will be launched later, enhancing the Sierra’s off-road credentials for adventure-focused buyers. Below is a complete breakdown of what each variant offers.

1. Tata Sierra Smart+ (Base Variant)

• Light Saber LED DRLs & Tail Lamps

• Bi-LED projector headlamps

• 10.16 cm digital cockpit

• Front sliding armrest

• Smart Pause – Idle Start/Stop

• Rear window sunshade

• ESP with 20 features

• Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold

• 6 airbags

• Central locking & PEPS

• Push-button start/stop

• All-wheel disc brakes

• Tilt & telescopic steering

• Rear AC vents

• Electrically adjustable ORVMs

• Flush door handles

2. Tata Sierra Pure (Features over Smart+)

• 26 cm touchscreen infotainment

• Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

• 8-speaker audio system

• Drive modes (City & Sport)

• Cruise control

• TPMS

• Rear camera with park guides

• Auto-fold ORVMs

• Paddle shifters*

• Monostable shifter*

• 250+ voice commands, 6 languages

• Hill Descent Control

• Shark-fin antenna with GPS

3. Tata Sierra Pure+ (Features over Pure)

• Panoramic sunroof

• Dual-zone climate control

• Rear 2×65W USB-C chargers

• One-touch driver window

• 17-inch alloy wheels

• Auto headlamps

• Rain-sensing wipers

• Hidden rear wiper with washer

• Rear defogger

4. Tata Sierra Adventure (Features over Pure+)

• 360° HD Surround View System

• 4Sight Blind Spot Monitor

• 17.78 cm digital cockpit

• LED fog lamps with cornering

• Front parking sensors

• Smart slide parcel tray

• Roof rails

• Leatherette-wrapped steering & gear shifter

5. Tata Sierra Adventure+ (Features over Adventure)

• Super Glide Suspension with FDD

• 31.24 cm touchscreen

• 26 cm digital cockpit

• 3 terrain modes

• Dashboard mood lighting

• Cooled glovebox

• Thigh support extenders

• Boss mode (rear seat)

• Rear seat 2-step recline & 60:40 split

• Rear armrest with cupholders

• 18-inch alloy wheels

• 3-step adjustable rear headrests

• Smart front seatback pockets

• 2×65W USB-C (front row)

6. Tata Sierra Accomplished (Features over Adventure+)

• Level 2 ADAS with 13 key features

• HypAR Head-Up Display

• Dolby 5.1 with Dolby Atmos

• 12 JBL BlackTM speakers with SonicShaft soundbar

• Central speaker + subwoofer

• Harman AudioWorx tuning

• Ventilated seats

• 6-way powered driver seat

• Wireless charger

• Leatherette interiors

• Center-console ambient lighting

• 19-inch alloys

• Puddle lamps

• Express cooling

7. Tata Sierra Accomplished+ (Top Variant – Features over Accomplished)

• Level 2+ ADAS with 22 features

• Horizon View Triple-Screen infotainment experience

• Bi-LED booster headlamps

• Rear fog lamps

• Welcome/Goodbye animation

• Auto-dimming IRVM

• iRA connected car suite

• Arcade Suite

• SOS (e-Call & b-Call)

• In-built navigation with Mappls

• Amazon Alexa (H2C/C2H)

• MeSpace driver profiles

• Rear 65W USB-C ports

• BreatheIQ purifier with AQI display

• Progressive side indicators

• Driver seat memory + welcome function

A Fully Loaded New-Gen Sierra

The 2026 Sierra comes across as one of Tata’s most feature-rich SUVs ever, offering a combination of premium interiors, advanced safety tech, ADAS Level 2+, triple screens, panoramic sunroof, Harman audio, and off-road-ready features across variants.

With prices yet to be announced for mid and top trims, Tata Motors is expected to position the Sierra against the Hyryder, Grand Vitara, Creta, Seltos and upcoming Hyundai Alcazar facelift. A full price list should be revealed ahead of the booking window on 16 December 2025.