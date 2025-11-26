Tata Sierra vs Rivals – Specs, Features, Powertrains, Prices Compared

Tata Motors has just launched the new Sierra in India. It has landed in the country’s most populated and cut-throat segment, which is the C Segment 4.2m to 4.4m SUV space (Compact SUV). The competition in this segment is fierce and Tata Sierra locks horns with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Victoris, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Citroen Aircross, Basalt and Tata’s own Curvv.

While the full prices of Tata Sierra are yet to be revealed, most of the specs, features and powertrains details have been revealed. In this post, we pit it against its immediate rivals to see where things fall on paper, where specs, features and powertrains are concerned.

Tata Sierra vs Rivals

Within the company’s lineup, Sierra is positioned above Curvv and below Harrier. Prices reflect the same as Sierra has a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh (Ex-sh). If we compare Sierra’s prices to rivals in this segment, it is the priciest, at least with entry-level variants. However, one can’t just dismiss Sierra as even the base Sierra Smart+ is quite well equipped with just enough fancy features to sort of justify its price tag.

Sierra is the largest in segment by quite a margin and almost feels like it belongs to a segment above. Sierra is not the longest in the segment at 4,340 mm in length. However, it is by far the widest, tallest and has the longest wheelbase. At 622L, Sierra has the biggest boot , but this 622L figure is when loaded till the roof. The second largest boot is 500L, which is Curvv’s. Ground clearance of Sierra is on par with other rivals, but Sierra has exceptional approach, departure and rampover angles, making it truly off-road ready.

Also, Sierra is the only one here with the largest 19-inch wheels and widest 225-section tyres. Apart from the dimensions on paper, Sierra has a boxy shape with overall larger interior volume as well. Where powertrains are concerned, Sierra debuts Tata’s new 1.5L NA Petrol and 1.5L Turbo Petrol engines. Performance metrics are on par with segment leaders like Creta.

Where Diesel is concerned, Sierra gets one and it boasts the highest torque in this segment at 280 Nm with its AT gearbox option. Tata mentions that Sierra’s new ARGOS platform is AWD ready, which will be launched later. Right now, only the Victoris, Grand Vitara and Hyryder offer AWD with 1.5L NA Petrol and then they are the only ones to offer Hybrid Electric powertrain as well. Currently, Curvv and Sierra lack CNG powertrains, but is expected to be offered on a later date.

All contenders in this segment has 6 airbags as standard. Victoris, Curvv and Aircross have 5 Star crash rating from Bharat NCAP, while Kushaq and Taigun get 5 Star Global NCAP ratings. Basalt gets a 4 Star Bharat NCAP rating. Only the Sierra, Creta, Seltos, Victoris, Curvv, Elevate and Astor come with Level-2 ADAS, while others miss out on them. Only the Kushaq and Taigun miss out on 360-degree cameras, while Citroen and Honda offers it as optional accessory and others offer it as standard.

Features & Equipment

Creta, Seltos and Astor miss out on projector headlights, while Creta, Grand Vitara and Hyryder miss out on fog lights. Only Sierra, Curvv, Kushaq and Taigun offer cornering lights. Auto headlights is quite common except for Citroen, while rain-sensing wipers are quite rare with only a few offering it. It should be noted that only Tata Sierra and Curvv offer flush door handles and painted body cladding.

Only the Sierra and Curvv offer a larger 12.3-inch touchscreens, while Sierra has two of them in its triple screen layout. Offering a dual panoramic screen layout are Creta and Seltos. Almost all rivals offer wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while Creta and Seltos need an adapter for it. Only the Creta, Seltos, Sierra and Curvv offer dual-zone climate control system in this comparison. Rear sun blinds are offered by Sierra, Creta, Seltos, Curvv, Grand Vitara and Htryder.

A few vehicles like Basalt, Aircross, Elevate, Kushaq and Taigun miss out on electric parking brake. Elevate, Kushaq and Taigun offer panoramic sunroof, while Citroen misses out on it completely. Others offer panoramic sunroof with Sierra offering the biggest one. Few feel good features like a cooled glovebox is missing in Elevate and Citroen duo. All rivals now offer a keyless entry and push-button start system.