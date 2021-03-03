Tata Signa 3118.T Truck Launched In India – 3 Axle, 31 Tonne GVW

Tata Signa 3118.T is India’s first 3-axle 6×2 truck with 31-tonne gross vehicle weight (GVW)

Tata Signa 3118.T 3-axle 6×2 (10 wheeler) rigid truck with 31 tonnes Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) is now launched. For customers, the new CV provides value proposition in terms of both, revenue and operating cost.

It offers 3,500kg (depending on body type, application and ops) higher certified payload than the corresponding 28-tonne GVW rigid truck. Benefits flow in in terms of equivalent cost of operations with similar fuel, tyre and maintenance cost as a 28-tonne truck. The end result is to prioritise on net operating profit by 45 percent over a 28-tonne truck.

Signa 3118.T investment

Incremental investment on a Signa 3118.T, over 28-tonne truck can be recovered in less than one year of operations. Following this, one can look forward to incremental earnings over the years.

Tata Signa 3118.T builds on a 12.5-tonne dual tyre lift axle config. It operates at 31-tonne GVW with the lift axle down, and at 18.5-tonne GVW with the lift axle up. This widens the scope of operating payload for varied requirements.

Lift axle up ops is categorically beneficial for tanker customers. It yields higher fuel economy in empty returns. This makes it suitable for tanker applications – petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL), chemicals, bitumen, edible oil, milk and water, as well industrial good such as packed LPG cylinders, lubricants, agricultural products, etc.

Cummins BS6 engine

Signa 3118.T is certified by Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) for 25KL POL tanker at 2KL higher than allowed capacity on a 10-wheeler, 28-tonne GVW truck. Tata 3118.T is available in 24-feet and 32-feet load spans in Signa avatar with Lx, Cx versions, and a cowl variant. In the heart sits a Cummins BS6 engine that returns 186hp of power, and 850Nm of torque paired to G950 6 speed transmission and heavy-duty axles.

Rajesh Kaul, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “The Signa 3118.T is a landmark in Tata Motors’ journey towards customer excellence. The model is evidence of unmatched customer-focused engineering and unique value positioning by Tata Motors.

Value features like fuel economy switch, gear shift advisor, ICGT brakes, Fleet Edge telematics system with inbuilt anti-fuel theft, reverse parking assistance perfectly complement the pioneering vehicle design exceeding the expectations of the new-age customer. The Lx version also comes with air conditioning and unitised wheel bearings. This model expands the array of choice for customers seeking to enhance their profitability through revenue growth model.”