Tata SUVs Above 4m Could Get CNG – Curvv, Sierra Likely Candidates

Tata Motors sold over 1.2 lakh CNG cars in CY 2024 – This year, Tata CNG car sales are likely to cross 1.5 lakh

In a move that could fulfil multiple objectives, Tata Motors is evaluating the possibility of introducing CNG and strong hybrid powertrain options with its larger SUVs. The list includes Tata SUVs like the Curvv, Harrier, Safari and the upcoming all-new Sierra. While CNG is already popular, there’s growing interest in strong hybrid powertrains as well. Let’s get more details on these developments.

Tata CNG, hybrid options for 4m+ SUVs

Tata currently offers CNG option with its sub-4-meter cars like Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Tigor and Altroz. Sales of their CNG cars crossed the 1.2 lakh mark last year. This year, it is likely to cross 1.5 lakh. With such high demand and rapid growth, it seems logical to add CNG to more cars on their portfolio. Introducing CNG option with its larger SUVs should not pose any major challenges. Immediate targets for CNG portfolio expansion could be Tata’s 4.3-meter SUVs like Curvv and upcoming all-new Sierra.

However, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said that a final decision will be taken based on evolving market demand. The company is closely monitoring the 4.3-meter segment and could take a decision to offer CNG option if there is ample demand. Currently in the 4.3 meter SUV segment, it is Maruti and Toyota who offer CNG options with their Grand Vitara, Victors and Hyryder respectively.

Executing the plan, if it gets the green signal, should not be a problem since Tata already has significant experience in manufacturing factory-fitted CNG cars. Curvv could be Tata’s first 4.3-meter SUV to offer CNG option. It can borrow Nexon’s CNG setup that utilizes the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. As of now, Tata is the only OEM to offer CNG with a turbo petrol engine.

Talking about strong hybrid powertrains, Tata currently does not have this option with any of its cars. The decision to introduce strong hybrid variants will depend on the need to achieve market competitiveness. If the market shifts in that direction in a significant manner, Tata can consider strong hybrids.

Primary targets for strong hybrids could be Tata’s larger SUVs such as Harrier and Safari. Even the upcoming Sierra can be a candidate. Strong hybrids not only have lower emissions and higher mileage, but they can also deliver enhanced performance. As per Tata’s internal forecast for their powertrain mix, 30% will be EVs, 27% CNG and 6-10% diesel. The rest will be petrol, which includes hybrids.

Tata’s focus on CNG

Before strong hybrids gain increased momentum, Tata is likely to continue its focus on CNG portfolio. Market data supports this viewpoint, with CNG powertrains registering the strongest growth of 35%. In comparison, hybrid and electric powertrains registered a growth of 15.40% and 15%, respectively.

To improve the CNG experience for its customers, Tata has introduced multiple innovations for its CNG fleet. For example, a dual-cylinder setup was first introduced with the Altroz. It is now available with other Tata cars as well. A dual-cylinder setup occupies less space, thereby increasing available boot space.

Tata’s focus on cleaner fuels such as CNG, battery electric and hybrids will also play a key role in meeting CAFE 3 emission norms. CAFE 3 will be applicable during the 2027-2032 period, mandating corporate average CO2 emissions of 91.7 g/km. The current CAFE 2 limit is 113 g/km. CAFE 4 will be even stricter (2032-2037), limiting CO2 emissions to 70 g/km.

Source