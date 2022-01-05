Tata Tiago CNG Base Variant Detailed In First Look Walkaround

In addition to Tiago and Tigor, Tata Motors has plans to launch CNG versions of Punch, Nexon and Altroz as well

With rising petrol/diesel prices, CNG cars have emerged as the next best alternative. EVs are better, but high pricing limits their reach to the majority of car users. With increasing demand for CNG cars, Tata Motors has decided to aggressively target this space. Tiago and Tigor will be the first Tata cars to get factory-fitted CNG option. Bookings are currently open for these cars at Tata dealerships.

Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG details

Most of the features are expected to be the same on Tiago and Tigor CNG. To highlight their choice of greener fuel, Tata CNG cars will have CNG badging at the rear. In their current format, Tiago and Tigor are powered by a 1.2 litre petrol motor.

It generates 86 ps of max power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 3,300 rpm. In CNG mode, these numbers are likely to be slightly on the lower side. Transmission options for Tiago and Tigor include 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT. In case of CNG versions of these cars, transmission option will be limited to 5-speed manual.

In terms of pricing, Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG will be around Rs 50k costlier than their petrol-powered counterparts. Tiago and Tigor petrol variants are available at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 5.67 lakh, respectively. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video, credit to All New Info.

The higher pricing should not be a problem, as the running cost of CNG cars is much lower. As compared to petrol that has breached the 100 mark, CNG works out much cheaper at around Rs 63.50 per kg. Moreover, mileage is also higher with CNG.

Better competencies against rivals

As of now, the factory-fitted CNG car market is dominated by Maruti Suzuki. The company’s CNG portfolio includes S-Presso, Celerio, WagonR, Eeco, Alto and Ertiga. During April-November 2021, Maruti CNG cars commanded a market share of 82%. In the future, other Maruti cars such as Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Baleno and Ciaz could also get CNG option.

Hyundai is the second carmaker to offer multiple factory-fitted CNG cars. With Tiago CNG, Tata Motors will be able to effectively compete with Maruti WagonR CNG and Hyundai Grand i10 CNG. Tigor CNG will take on rivals like Hyundai Aura CNG and possibly Dzire CNG (if launched).

The CNG segment is expected to witness strong growth in coming years, something that presents a significant opportunity for carmakers. Tata Motors has been late to target this space, but it can still catch up by quickly ramping up its CNG portfolio.

Tata Motors will also be stepping up focus on EV space, where it currently offers Nexon EV and Tigor EV. One of the new products will be a longer-range Nexon EV that will have range of more than 400 km. By 2026, Tata Motors EV portfolio will be expanded to include a total of 10 EVs.