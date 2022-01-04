Tata Tiago CNG Cylinder, Boot Space Detailed – First Look

Followed by Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG, Tata Motors will also launch CNG variants of Nexon, Altroz and Punch

Tata Motors is getting ready to launch CNG-powered variants of Tiago and Tigor. The hatchback and sedan siblings will become the first models from the homegrown carmaker to be offered with factory-fitted CNG kits. Ahead of official launch, the first units of Tiago CNG have started to arrive at company dealerships across India.

These models will be followed by more CNG variants of Tata cars including Altroz, Punch and Nexon. Test mules of all three have been spotted regularly in recent months. Tata Motors had planned to introduce CNG cars in November 2021 itself but were deferred thanks to a shortage of semiconductor chips.

Tata Tiago CNG, Tigor CNG

The carmaker has not introduced any major changes to both CNG models with respect to their petrol-powered counterparts. Barring a i-CNG logo at rear, both cars are exactly identical to their regular petrol variants.

Even interior layout inside the cabin remains identical to other variants in the lineup. List of features on both models has remained unchanged as well. Tata Tiago CNG Boot Space is lot lower, thanks to the CNG Cylinder. Take a look at the first look video below, credit to Car Thrills.

Features on Offer

In terms of features, Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG will be offering creature comforts a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, a rear defogger with a wiper, a cooled glove box and an 8-speaker Harman sound system. Safety kit on offer will include features such as dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and corner stability control.

The CNG segment in India is currently dominated by Maruti Suzuki with multiple CNG models such as WagonR, S-Presso, Alto and Eeco. The Indo-Japanese carmaker will also introduce new CNG models of Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Baleno and the new-gen Celerio. The only other player in the CNG segment in India is Hyundai with models like Santro CNG, Grand i10 CNG and Aura CNG.

Powertrain Specs

Tiago and Tigor are powered by the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit that pushes out 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque in their regular models. In CNG guise, the same engine is expected to produce less power and torque.

The engine will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. While output figures will drop, it will benefit with a much better fuel efficiency around 30 km/kg. Expect prices to be about Rs 50k more than the petrol variant.