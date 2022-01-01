Tata Tiago CNG Teased Ahead Of Launch This Month – Jan 2022

Tata Motors along with companies like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai will be making greater inroads into the CNG passenger vehicle segment in the New Year

Rising fuel prices coupled by a notable increase in CNG stations has turned the buyer’s attention from petrol and diesel powered vehicles to the CNG passenger vehicle segment. CNG prices are more stable and even as CNG prices have increased marginally, running cost is around just Rs 1.60 to Rs 1.70 per km.

Such is the demand that leading automaker Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors are planning an onslaught into this segment. Tata Motors has just teased launch of its first CNG powered vehicles. CNG versions of the Tiago hatchback and Tigor compact sedan are set to enter markets in January 2022. Bookings have also opened at company dealerships at Rs 11,000.

Tata Motors had planned to introduce CNG cars in November 2021 itself. However, shortage of semiconductor chips delayed these plans. Tata Motors is also testing the Nexon which may come in with flex-fuel options while earlier this year the Altroz CNG was spotted on a test run.

Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG

Tata Motors will not be introducing any major changes on the Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG, save the fact that they will come in with factory fitted CNG kits. Currently, both the models are on sale exclusively powered by a 1.2 liter, 3 cylinder, Revotron petrol engine that offers 86 hp power and 113 Nm torque.

In its CNG format, they will use the same engine though power and torque figures will be reduced marginally. Another point of difference will be that while petrol variants of the Tiago and Tigor get mated to manual and AMT gearbox choices, these two CNG variants would only get manual transmission.

Distinctive CNG badging will set these two models apart from their petrol powered counterparts. Even as Tata Motors has not given any indications on price, Tiago and Tigor CNG variants are expected to cost around Rs 30,000-50,000 more than their respective petrol variants. The Tigor sedan is also offered as an electric vehicle, making it the only sedan on sale in the country with petrol, electric as well as CNG options.

Competition in the CNG Space

When assessing the CNG segment, it is definitely Maruti Suzuki that is in the lead. The company plans to manufacture 2,50,000 CNG vehicles this financial year relating to an increase of nearly 60 percent. Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of CNG cars in India while the company is also set to introduce new Celerio CNG, DZire CNG, and Swift CNG.

Hyundai is another automaker that has a stronghold in the segment. Hyundai expects to see its sales volumes of CNG vehicles increase three fold to around 35,000 units this year. The company’s CNG offerings include Santro CNG, Grand i10 CNG and Aura CNG. The soon to be launched CNG versions of Tata Tiago entry-level hatchback and Tigor compact sedan will have to face these rivals in their respective segment.