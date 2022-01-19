Tata Tiago CNG, Tigor CNG Launch Price Rs 6.1 L To Rs 8.3 L

2022 will bring along multiple new CNG powered vehicles in the Indian market

The rising fuel prices in 2021 made a lot of customers re-think their preferred fuel options. Majority of the mass market players figured out that there is a sizeable opportunity in the Indian market if they bring in CNG powered versions of their established vehicles. 2022 should see majority of the entry-level mass market models getting factory fitted CNG options.

The first CNG launch of the year was of the new generation Celerio which was launched recently by Maruti at a starting price of INR 6.58 lakhs. Today, Tata Motors has launched their first ever CNG cars – Tiago and Tigor. Along with this, Tata Motors has also launched updated Tiago XZ+ and Tigor XZ+ today – with new features and new colour option.

Tata Tiago CNG, Tigor CNG – Powertrain and Fuel Efficiency

Both, the Tiago and Tigor CNG models are powered by the same 1.2 litre petrol motor, which is available in the standard petrol models. The same engine dishes out 85 bhp and 113 Nm of max torque in its petrol guise, however, the CNG models see a small drop in power.

Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG power output is rated at 73 PS. A 5-speed manual gearbox is offered as standard on both the models. Tata claims that their new CNG cars deliver best in class driving performance in city as well as on highways. Driving on the ghats also is better than rivals. Suspension have been retuned on the Tata CNG cars.

Fuel efficiency of the Tata CNG Tiago and Tigor should be around 30-35 kms/Kg of CNG. This would bring down the running cost of these vehicles significantly as usually, CNG is available at around INR 65/kg. Hence, per km fuel cost would come down to around INR 2/km.

Tiago (1.2L CNG Manual) Price (in INR, Ex-showroom Delhi) XE 6,09,900 XM 6,39,900 XT 6,69,900 XZ+ (ST) 7,52,900 XZ+ (DT) 7,64,900

Tata Tiago CNG, Tigor CNG Prices – Trim Options

Tata will be launching the CNG option on Tiago’s XE, XM, XT and XZ+ trims and on Tigor’s XZ and XZ+ trims. This is a partial departure from the industry norm where CNG options are usually provided with entry or mid-level trims. While customers will have to shelve out a higher sum of money for their CNG rides, they will have the advantage as they will not have to compromise on the feature list of the product.

Tigor (1.2L CNG Manual) Price (in INR, Ex-showroom Delhi) XZ 7,69,900 XZ+ (ST) 8,29,900 XZ+ (DT) 8,41,900

This strategy should help Tata Motors too as the OEM will be able to extract better margins. This is because when compared with the entry level trims, usually the mid and top spec models provide more lucrative margins for the OEMs. Compared to petrol Tiago and Tigor, the CNG counterparts are expensive by Rs 90k, ex-sh.

Feature Updates and New Colour Options

Starting with Tiago XZ+ variant, it will be seen in a new exterior colour of Midnight Plum which is being added to its palate that currently include Flame Red, Pearlescent White, Daytona Grey and Arizona Blue. It will also sport some updated features among which will be projector headlamps with LED DRLs, chrome finished front grille, a chrome strip connecting the tail lamps and chrome finished door handles. It will ride on new 15 inch dual tone alloy wheels. The interiors will sport a black and beige colour scheme and several chrome finished accents will also make the interiors look significantly more premium.

Tata Tigor XZ+ variant gets updates with a new Magnetic Red exterior colour option in addition to existing colours of Opal White, Arizona Blue, Pure Silver and Daytona Grey. It will also receive contrasting Infinity Black roof. Feature updates will see additions of rain sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, a shark fin antenna, rear parking camera and R15 alloy wheels in Sonic Silver for a more premium appeal. The interiors also sport some feature changes with a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system from Harman, 8 speaker surround sound system and rear parking camera.

Competition

Competition of the Tigao CNG would include models like the Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG, Hyundai Grand i10 CNG and the recently launched Celerio CNG. The Tigor on the other hand will be competing with models like Hyundai Aura CNG and soon to be launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG. Apart from the CNG variants of Tiago and Tigor, there are at least 2-3 other Tata models which are expected to get CNG options this year.

The list includes the Altroz, Nexon and possibly even the Punch. Test mules of what looked like the Altroz CNG and Nexon CNG have been spied in the past and there is strong speculation that they should get launched in 2022. This will further help Tata Motors to eye for the second spot in the overall sales tally as it would have a wider range of CNG products, than its competitors.