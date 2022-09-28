Tata Tiago Electric Launch Price Rs 8.49 L – Range Up To 315 Kms

Both Tiago Electric and Tigor Electric were showcased at 2018 Auto Expo, but Tiago EV was put on the backburner due to prevailing market dynamics

While quite a few electric cars are expected to be launched in near future, OEMs don’t seem to be particularly interested in targeting the entry-level EV space. There were expectations earlier with Maruti that was working on electric version of WagonR. However, that plan has been shelved. Homegrown carmaker Mahindra has also made it clear that it will focus on electric SUVs and not target the budget segment.

Sensing an opportunity that also comes with considerable risks, Tata Motors has launched an electric version of Tiago hatchback today. Tiago EV has been launched a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh and goes all the way to Rs 11.79 lakh. These are ex-sh, introductory prices which are valid for first 10,000 buyers. Booking start on 10th October, 2022. Deliveries start from Jan 2023.

Tata Tiago Electric Prices

A total of 7 trim options and two battery packs are on offer with new Tiago EV. These are XE, XT with 19.2 kWh battery pack. This offers an estimated range of 250 kms on full charge. Both these variants come with 3.3 kW AC charging option. Prices of these are Rs 8.49 lakh and Rs 9.09 lakh, ex-sh.

Remaining 5 versions are on offer with 24 kWh battery pack which offer claimed range of 315 kms. These are XT, XZ+, XZ+ Tech Lux with 3.3 kW AC charger, and XZ+ and XZ+ Tech Lux with 7.2 kW AC charger. Prices of these versions range from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh, ex-sh.

Tiago EV will borrow much of its internals from Tigor EV. Some adjustments may be needed in accommodating the battery pack, as Tiago is around 200 mm shorter than Tigor EV. As compared to Nexon EV that utilizes a one-piece battery pack, Tigor EV has a split battery setup. One unit is placed under the rear seat, whereas the second unit is positioned in the boot.

Tiago EV can perform in varying conditions and environments, as it has dedicated liquid cooling system and IP67 rated motor and battery pack. Users can choose Drive or Sports mode, as per requirement. Tiago EV has gradeability of 29% and it can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 5.7 seconds.

Tiago EV range and features

It is loaded with tech. Tiago EV gets features such as smart regenerative braking, hill ascent assist and hill descent assist. Warranty for battery pack and motor is 8 years/1.60 lakh km (whichever is earlier), which is the same as offered with Tigor EV. The battery pack has been tested for nail penetration, crush test, overcharge protection, shock protection and short circuit protection.

On the safety front, Tiago has received 4-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests. This will be applicable for Tiago EV as well. Key safety features will include corner stability control and ABS with EBD. If new safety rules are enforced, Tiago EV could get 6-airbags as standard. With no rivals in entry-level electric car segment, Tata Motors can get the first mover advantage with Tiago EV.