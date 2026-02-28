Tata Tiago EV Facelift Spied – New Fascia, Higher Range Likely

Tata could introduce the new Tiago EV in the second half of 2026 or early next year at the 2027 Bharat Mobility Expo

One of the bestselling Tata cars, the Tiago (ICE + EV) contributes around 12% to monthly sales. Tata had introduced significant updates to both the ICE and EV versions of Tiago last year. However, it appears that there are more updates planned for the Tiago. This is evident with the recent test mule sightings. Let’s check out the details.

Tiago EV spied – What’s new?

Test mules of the new Tiago EV have been spotted earlier as well. In the latest spy shots, there’s stronger evidence of potential updates. For example, a new sharper headlamp setup with top-mounted LED DRLs can be seen. Turn indicators are now away from the grille, which is towards the grille in current model. There could be redesigned headlight internals too.

Wheels are camouflaged, indicating the possibility that these could have a refreshed design as well. We hope they’re alloys, this time around. A raised section on the roof hints at the possible installation of a sunroof. If the Tiago EV (and even the ICE version) gets a sunroof, it will be a first-in-segment feature. Tiago EV could also get refreshed tail lamps, aligned with the design of the sharper lighting elements at the front.

We can see a new lower grille with horizontal slats. Revised bumpers at both ends are expected too. One can also see new fog lights positioning and revised ORVMs with a hint of 360-degree cameras. Tata had introduced comprehensive updates for the Tiago and Tiago EV in 2025. These included a refreshed design, new tech features and new colour options. Exterior updates included improved LED headlights for enhanced visibility, a redesigned grille and EV badging on the doors.

Inside, the updates included a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen, Tata’s new steering wheel with illuminated logo, updated instrument cluster and HD rear view camera with guidelines. The safety kit was also updated with new features. It will be interesting to see what new additions Tata is planning for the Tiago EV.

New Tiago EV – Performance, range

It is possible that the new Tiago EV could get a larger capacity or more energy-dense prismatic battery cells, replacing the cylindrical ones, something we saw with 2026 Punch EV facelift. This will ensure a higher range, effectively enhancing Tiago EV’s capabilities from a city car to a more versatile vehicle suited for inter-city journeys as well.

Currently, Tiago EV has battery pack options of 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh. Certified range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) is 223 km and 293 km, respectively. As per Tata’s C75 standard, real world range is 168 km and 205 km, respectively. Long Range (LR) variant of the Tiago EV utilizes a 55 kW (75 PS) motor with 114 Nm of torque. Charging speed could also be bumped up, similar to Punch EV facelift.







Source