Tata Tiago EV Price Hike By Rs 20k – Introductory Prices End

Tiago EV gets two battery pack options with a range of 315 km and 215 km and four charging option

Tata Motors launched the new Tiago EV a few weeks ago. At the time of launch, it was priced from a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakhs (ex-showroom – all India) and went up to Rs 11.79 lakh for the top spec trim. These special rates were valid for the first 10,000 customers out of which 2,000 units were reserved for existing Tata customers.

Due to huge demand. Tata Motors had extended the introductory prices to the first 20k customers. Today, Tata Motors has announced that Introductory pricing has come to an end. New prices of Tiago EV now start from Rs 8.69 lakh – a price hike of Rs 20k.

Tata Tiago EV Price Hike Feb 2023

Commenting on this exciting news, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The Tiago.ev is a special product as it makes electric mobility accessible and mainstream. It has received a phenomenal response from customers making it the ‘Fastest Booked EV’ in India with 10,000 units being booked on the first day and 20,000 bookings achieved within a month.

It is now time for us to move to the next leg of this journey. To continue extending the fervour of this exciting product to more customers without any compromise, we are happy to announce the starting price of the Tiago.ev range at INR 8.69 Lakh, a nominal INR 20,000 hike from the proposed introductory price – committing to our promise of democratising the EV market and keeping the product accessible to all by retaining the starting price below 10 lakhs.”

Tata Tiago EV is being presented in four variants – XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech LUX and in five colour options of Teal Blue, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Midnight Plum and Tropical Mist. It is the company’s fourth electric model after Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max and Tigor EV. However, it is the first electric hatchback in its segment.

Battery Pack and Charging Options

Tata Tiago EV gets two Ziptron high-voltage architecture battery pack options. These include a larger battery pack with 24 kWh power and range of 315 kms and a smaller 19.2 kWh battery offering a 250 km range. Charging options are via a 15 A socket home charger, 3.3 kW AC charger and a 7.2 kW AC home charger while it also gets a DC Fast of 25kW that can charge from 0-80 percent in 65 minutes.

Tiago EV XT, XZ+, XZ+ Tech Lux come in with the 3.3 kW AC charger while top spec XZ+ and XZ+ Tech Lux receive the 7.2 kW AC charger. Tiago EV comes in with two driving modes of City and Sport with four levels of regen setting for each drive mode.

Tata Motors claims that the Tiago EV can accelerate from 0 to 60 km/h in 5.7 seconds. Its Ziptron EV architecture has been tested across the most challenging of Indian road conditions. The battery comes with 8 years/1,60,000 kms warranty. Tata Tiago EV is the most affordable EV currently on sale in India. It will soon face competition from Citroen eC3, prices of which are expected to be revealed in a few days.