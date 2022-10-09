Tata Tiago EV Variant Wise Features – XE, XT, XZ+, XZ+ Tech Lux

Even when affordably priced, Tata Tiago EV is loaded with a comprehensive range of hi-tech features

Launching a sub-10 lakh electric car was a tough challenge, but Tata Motors has successfully achieved that goal. Tiago EV is available at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh. Top-spec variant of Tiago EV costs Rs 11.79 lakh. These are introductory prices, valid for the first 10,000 customers. But even when prices are revised, the base variant will still be available under Rs 10 lakh.

There are four primary trims of Tiago EV – XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech Lux. The variants are further classified according to range and type of charger. Medium Range option, available with XE and XT variants, offers a range of 250 km. Long Range option is available for XT and above trims, with a range of 315 km. There are additional charges for customers opting for a 7.2 kW charger. Here’s a look at features of all four trims of Tiago EV.

Tiago EV XE features

Tiago EV XE variant gets features such as body coloured bumper, electric power steering, automatic temperature control and digital instrument cluster. Safety kit has all the essential features, but misses out on follow-me-home headlamps and camera-based reverse park assist with dynamic guideways.

A great thing about Tiago EV is that all variants including XE are equipped with connectivity features. The only connectivity feature missing on Tiago EV XE variant is smart watch connectivity. As XE variant gets only the 19.2 kWh battery pack option, range will be limited to 250 km. The biggest drawback of XE variant is that it completely misses out on infotainment features. There’s no touchscreen, speakers, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, FM or USB.

Tiago EV XT features

Tiago EV XT is the only variant to get both the 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh battery pack options. Features include ORVMs with side indicators, power windows, prismatic IRVM and electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold. Unlike XE, Tiago XT variant gets the full range of infotainment features including a 7-inch touchscreen. Only infotainment feature missing is 4 tweeters.

Connectivity features are the same as available with top-spec variants. In safety department, Tiago EV XT misses out only on camera based reverse park assist. For folks with limited budget, Tiago EV XT could be a good option.

Tiago EV XZ+ features

This will work as the entry-level variant for folks who want a fast charging option with their Tiago EV. With the 7.2 kWh fast charger, an additional cost of Rs 50k is applicable. As compared to 3.3 kW home charger that will take 6.4 hours to reach 10% to 100% charging, the 7.2 AC fast charger can achieve the same in just 3.6 hours.

Tiago EV XZ+ matches most of the features available with top-spec variant. Considering a price difference of Rs 80k over XT variant, Tiago EV XZ+ seems like a worthy upgrade.

Tiago EV Tech Lux features

As compared to XZ+, Tiago EV Tech Lux variant has the same set of features across exteriors and interiors, comfort, infotainment, safety and connectivity. However, Tata Tiago EV Tech Lux offers some exclusive features such as contrast black roof, leatherette seat upholstery, leather wrapped steering wheel, push button start and electric tailgate release. This variant is apparently for folks who don’t like to make compromises.