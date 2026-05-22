Tata Tiago Facelift ICE And EV – Old vs New Design Compared

One of the key volume generators for Tata Motors, Tiago / EV contributes close to 10% to the brand’s monthly sales

Tata recently unveiled the Tiago facelift (ICE and EV), which will be launched on 28th May, 2026. The hatch gets sharper contemporary styling, making it even more appealing to young buyers. Tata has also introduced a host of new features with the Tiago facelift. Let’s compare the old and new versions of the Tiago ICE and EV to get a better understanding of the overall updates.

Tata Tiago facelift ICE – Old vs New compared

2026 Tiago facelift gets a refreshed front fascia, featuring a revised grille, sharper headlamps and top-mounted LED DRLs. For a sportier feel, chrome elements seen with the outgoing model have been replaced with blacked-out parts. A new vertical housing can be seen for the fog lamps. The massive blacked-out grille adds a sporty flair to the hatch.

Some new vibrant colour options are expected to be introduced with the 2026 Tiago facelift. Side profile has been updated with wheel cladding and a fresh design for the alloy wheels. The hatch now gets cameras at the front, rear and on the ORVMs, pointing to a new 360-degree camera setup. This could be one of the key USPs for the 2026 Tiago facelift.

At the rear, Tiago facelift gets funky taillamps in a connected format. The boot lid and bumper section have also been revised for a modern, clutter-free aesthetic. The rear camera has been moved from the tailgate to the bumper. TIAGO lettering has been moved lower on the tailgate, where it has better visibility on the flat panel.

Since Tiago had received multiple updates for the MY25 version, changes on the inside could be limited. Tiago is already well-equipped with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo, automatic climate control and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. New features that could be added with the facelift include a wireless charger and rear AC vents.

Same powertrain

2026 Tiago facelift is expected to continue with the existing powertrain options. The hatch utilizes a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine, which is offered in petrol and dual-fuel petrol+CNG options. Power output is 86 PS with the petrol and 74.5 PS when running on CNG. Both petrol and CNG variants of Tiago have transmission options of a 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT.

2026 Tiago EV facelift – Old vs. New compared

New 2026 Tiago EV facelift has a more refined and sophisticated appearance. A more upright and boxy profile can be seen at the front, as compared to the current model. Tiago EV facelift uses a contemporary seamless closed-off grille design instead of the layered sections seen with the outgoing model. The headlamps are new, sharper units, just like the ICE version.

2026 Tiago EV gets new side trims and a rectangular slatted design for the bumper section. Updates for the side profile are similar to that of the ICE version. The stylized steel wheels and wheel covers have been carried forward. At the rear, most of the updates are the same as seen with the Tiago ICE facelift. Tiago EV facelift could get some additional equipment, but these are yet to be revealed.

Powertrain options for Tiago EV facelift could be the same as earlier. However, there could be improvements in battery efficiency and charging speed. The current model is offered with battery pack options of 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh. Certified range is 250 km and 315 km, respectively. Real-world range with the top-spec model is around 220-280 km.