Tata Tiago Maintenance Reduced As Service Interval Increased For BS6

In an attempt to improve their aftersales experience, Tata Motors has increased service interval for Tiago customers

Launched in 2016, Tiago has emerged as one of the bestselling Tata cars. In October, it was placed at third place after Nexon and Altroz. Tiago October sales were 6,083 units, which is YoY gain of 11.41 percent. Sales during the corresponding period last year stood at 5,460 units.

To keep it relevant to evolving market trends and customer expectations, Tiago has received several updates since the time it was launched. The current model features a sporty design, as is evident in the sleek piano black front grille with tri-arrow detailing, angular headlamps, chrome garnished front fog lamps, dual tone bumpers, sculpted hood design, R15 dual tone alloy wheels, contrast black roof and trendy tail lamps.

On the inside, Tiago offers adequate space for five passengers. Tiago has 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, 8-speaker surround sound system, and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

New Update

In a welcome development for Tata Tiago owners, the service interval has been increased to 1 year / 15k km, whichever is first. However, this change is applicable only on new BS6 facelift that was launched earlier this year in January. Owners with pre-facelift variants will have to stick to the earlier service interval of six months.

Some key features include dual-tone dashboard, fabric upholstery with tri-arrow elements, flat bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, height adjustable driver seat, adjustable front headrest, electrically adjustable ORVMs, digital instrument cluster, and intelligently designed utility spaces.

In terms of safety, Tiago is equipped with dual airbags, rear parking camera, ABS with EBD & CSC, follow me home lamps, speed sensing auto door lock, and rear wash wiper with defogger. The hatch utilizes an energy absorbing body structure, which can provide better protection in case of an accident. Tiago is the only small hatch that has received 4-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests.

Tiago engine

Powering Tiago is the 1.2 litre Revotron petrol engine that is capable of delivering 86 ps of max power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of max torque at 3,300 rpm. This is mated to either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT unit. As may be recalled, the diesel format was discontinued for Tiago when the BS6 facelift was launched. Upgrading the diesel engine to BS6 would have resulted in price hike, making the car inaccessible to many customers.

Tata may not have lost much by taking a petrol-only approach for Tiago, because most sales of the hatch comprised of petrol variants. Nonetheless, reports indicate that the company is working to provide more options to customers by adding a turbo petrol motor to Tiago.