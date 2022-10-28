Tata Tiago NRG CNG Launched – Tigor Gets Leatherette Pack

Tata Tiago NRG CNG prices will be announced in 1st fortnight of November – It will be offered in Grey, White, Red, and Foliage Green colours

Tiago plays an important role in the Tata Motors PV portfolio. It is the car that inherited and reflected OG Indica’s soul. Something that Vista didn’t do despite carrying Indica in its name. Tiago can also be hailed as that one car that turned Tata’s fortunes around.

With Tiago, Tigor and followed by Nexon, Tata Motors started its journey towards what it is now. To ride the crossover wave that was familiarised in India by Polo Cross, Etios Cross, Avventura, i20 Active and others, Tata launched a crossover based on Tiago called Tiago NRG. This variant got body cladding and raised ground clearance.

Earlier, Tiago NRG was only launched with top-spec XZ trim. Recently, Tata offered an NRG pack on Tiago XT trim as well. With this move, Tata made this crossover proposition accessible to a wider range of audience. Now, Tata is offering its iCNG tech with Tiago NRG as well. Hat tip to Motor Arena India for sharing the update.

Tiago NRG CNG Launched

Tata Motors dealers have been notified about the launch of Tiago NRG CNG. In this circulation, Tata Motors revealed that “Tiago NRG styling and SUV design has been appreciated by the customers ever since its launch. Facelift and BS6 upgrade in 2021 made it more premium and appealing. It has set benchmarks in its segment with its best-in-class Features, Driveability, Safety and Comfort.”

“We have also seen huge demand and increase in sales for CNG vehicles in the last 3 years with a tripling of volumes and doubling of share in total sales to 11%. In order to increase our competitiveness in growing CNG segment and get incremental volumes, we are launching Tiago NRG ICNG – India’s First Toughroader CNG.”

Existing Tiago NRG XT and XZ are priced at Rs 6.42 lakh and Rs 6.83 lakh. Considering that the CNG variants of regular Tiago are priced Rs 91k more than their petrol counterparts, a similar pricing can be expected for Tiago NRG CNG. If that is the case, Tiago NRG XT CNG and NRG XZ CNG could be priced at Rs 7.33 lakh and 7.74 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.

Tata Tiago NRG CNG will be available for billing from today onwards at dealerships. Tiago NRG CNG will be equipped with a 1.2L petrol engine making 72 bhp and 95 Nm of torque when driven on CNG. Fuel efficiency figures stand as tall as 26.4 km/kg. Official prices will be announced on the 1st fortnight of November and will be offered in Grey, White, Red, and Foliage Green colours.

Tigor XZ+ Leatherette Pack

In an attempt to give a premium vibe to its Tigor XZ+ trim, Tata has launched a new Leatherette Pack. Tata Motors said “Since the start of the year Tigor has seen a phenomenal response from both Media & Customers with the launch of CNG Technology. It has been appreciated for its drivability, safety & features on offer resulting in an increase in sales & market share and making Tigor the No. 2 Sedan in the Country!! In H1 for FY 2022-23, we have crossed sales of over 25K (Growth of 230%) with a market share of 18%.”

“With growing customer aspirations, the demand from customers has been going up and customers want a more premium look & feel to their vehicle which presents us with an opportunity to increase volumes.” Leatherette Pack includes a leather-wrapped steering wheel and premium leatherette seats for an additional cost of Rs. 25,000 over Tigor XZ+ trim pricing.