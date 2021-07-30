Tata Tiago NRG Facelift New Spy Shots – Interiors, Exteriors Revealed

Tiago NRG facelift will take on the likes of Celerio, WagonR, Santro and Datsun Go

It’s been more than a year since Tiago NRG was discontinued in early 2020. Now that there’s increasing preference for a sportier look and feel even in entry-level cars, Tata Motors will reintroduce Tiago NRG in its updated avatar. The launch is scheduled for August 4.

Tiago NRG facelift – design and features

Standard Tiago looks cute and has its own charm. In comparison, NRG facelift packs in a range of SUV-inspired features. The core idea is to enhance the car’s visual appeal and road presence without asking a heavy price for it. Tiago NRG facelift has thick all-body cladding in contrasting black colour. The black theme can also be seen on front and rear bumper, roof and roof rails, ORVMs, B and C pillars and door handles.

At the rear also, a broad black strip connects the two tail lights. Coupled with the prominent black bumper and silver skid plate, it makes the rear design visually similar to that of a SUV. In other changes, Tiago NRG gets a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels in 5-spoke design.

On the inside, most features are expected to be the same as top-spec Tiago variant. However, there could be some design updates to create a distinct identity for NRG variant. For example, there could be NRG badging on the upholstery and other parts.

Tiago NRG facelift will have 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, ConnectNext connectivity platform, 8-speaker surround sound system, and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Just like standard Tiago, NRG variant will have spacious interiors, fully automatic temperature control, steering mounted audio controls, height adjustable driver seat, digital instrument cluster, electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold function, and intelligently designed utility spaces.

Tiago NRG facelift engine

Powering Tiago NRG facelift will be the same engine that powers standard Tiago. The 1.2 litre petrol motor is capable of generating max power of 86 ps at 6000 rpm and peak torque of 113 Nm at 3300 rpm. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT unit.

Safety kit on-board Tiago NRG facelift will include dual airbags, rear parking assist sensor and camera, ABS with EBD and CSC, follow me home lamps, speed sensing auto door lock, and corner stability control. Customers can expect superior safety, as Tiago is rated 4-star by Global NCAP. With the updates, Tiago NRG could cost Rs 20k-30k more than top-spec standard Tiago. Price will be revealed at the time of launch.

