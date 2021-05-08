Tata Tiago, Tigor Price List May 2021 – Increased By Up To Rs 15k

Tata Motors extends price protection for those customers who have booked their vehicle on or prior to 7th May 2021

Tata Motors has announced a price hike across its passenger vehicle lineup. Tata Motors state that the increased prices average 1.8 percent depending on model and variant and comes into effect from 8th May 21. In case of Tiago and Tigor, the most affordable of Tata cars, price hike is up to 15k or 3.78%.

The company stated that this price hike was being introduced in view of rising prices of commodities such as steel and precious metals, a part of which will be passed on to the customers. However, the company is offering a price protection to all buyers who have placed their bookings on or before 7th May 2021.

Tata Tiago, Tigor Price List – May 2021

Base variant of Tata Tiago, XE is now costlier by up to Rs 15k and is priced at Rs 5 lakh. Top of the line XZ+ DT petrol manual variant is costlier by Rs 8k and is priced at Rs 6.44 lakh. Speaking about AMT variants of Tiago, the base variant is costlier by 12k while top of the line variant is costlier by 10k.

Tata Tigor price hike is also in a similar range. Base Tigor XE variant is costlier by Rs 12k and now costs Rs 6.15 lakh. Top of the line XZ+ DT variant is expensive by Rs 10k and now costs Rs 6.96 lakh. All prices are ex-sh. Below is a detailed variant-wise price list of Tiago and Tigor.

‘Business Agility Plan’

With the current pandemic situation prevalent in the country, Tata Motors has introduced a ‘Business Agility Plan’. This includes a comprehensive initiative that aims to protect the interest of customers, suppliers and dealers through the lockdown. Its main purpose is to find a balance between supply and demand so as to ensure optimum levels of inventory are maintained at dealership levels to comply with demand.

Tata Motors’ April 2021 Sales

Tata Motors has registered YoY growth of 69 percent in the past financial year with 2,22,011 unit sold in 11 months of the period as April 2020 could not be taken into account due to the COVID induced lockdown. This was against 1,31,197 units sold in FY20, causing the automaker to reach the top 3 positions in the Indian passenger vehicle segment.

Tata Motors’ Sales for April 21 stood at 39,5230 units in domestic markets. Its Nexon, Altroz and Tiago were top sellers during the month while models such as the Safari and Tigor did not fare as well. For FY 2020-21, Tata Motors was in a third position in passenger vehicle sales after Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai.

The Tata Nexon EV has found good acceptance in Indian markets and is currently the country’s best selling electric vehicle with sales of 4,000 units in 14 months of launch. The Nexon EV competes with the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric though but both these models are placed much higher in the segment.