Tata Tiago, Tigor Prices May 2022 – Hiked By Up To Rs 15,000

Prices of Tata Tiago and Tigor have gone up by Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 based on choice of variant

Late April 2022, Tata Motors announced a price hike across all variants to come into effect from May 2022. This is the third time in this calendar year (January 2022 and March 2022) that the company has hiked prices, once again citing increase in input costs, a portion of which is being being passed on to the consumer.

The average percentage of increase is by 1.1 percent and is across all Tata cars that include the Nexon, Punch, Safari, Harrier, Altroz, Tiago and Tigor. In an earlier post we spoke about price hike for Punch and Nexon and for Tata Safari and Altroz, while here we detail Tata Tiago and Tigor in terms of old vs new pricing.

Tata Tigor Prices May 2022

Tata Tigor prices have been increased across the range. The XE base trim is higher by Rs 15,000 or 2.57 percent from old pricing of 5,82,900 to 5,97,900. The Tigor XM, XZ and XZ+ see a hike of Rs 12,000 with new pricing now at Rs 6,44,900, Rs 6,94,900 and Rs 7,54,900 respectively.

The top of the line Tigor Petrol variant XZA+ DT, sees pricing now at Rs 8,26,900 from an earlier price of Rs 8,14,900. Price increase is also for Tigor CNG variants by Rs 12,000 as standard. The Tigor CNG offered in XZ, XZ+ and XZ+ DT are now priced between Rs 7,84,900 and Rs 8,56,900.

Tata Tigor 5 seater sedan is powered by a 1.2 liter, 3 cylinder petrol engine offering 86hp power and 113 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual and an optional 5 speed AMT. The CNG kit gets paired to a 5 speed MT making 73 hp power and 95Nm torque. Tata Tigor competes with Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze in its segment.

Tata Tiago Prices May 2022

Tata Tiago 5 seater hatchback, that only recently crossed the 4 lakh cumulative sales milestone, sees pricing increased by Rs 15,000 for its base XE trim to Rs 5,37,900, up 2.87 percent higher than earlier pricing of Rs 5,22,900. The other variants get a standard Rs 12,000 price hike and now range from Rs 5,79,900 to Rs 7,44,900.

Tata Tiago CNG trims start off with the base XE seeing a Rs 15,000 price hike to Rs 6,27,900 while the other four trims of XM, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ DT get Rs 12,000 price increase. They now range from Rs 6,27,900 to Rs 7,79,900. The percentage increase in pricing of the CNG variants is from 1.56 percent to 2.45 percent depending on variant.

Tata Tiago gets a host of comfort and technology features among which are a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8 speaker Harman sound system, automatic climate control and a cooled glove box. Safety equipment includes dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD and cornering stability control. It competes with Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Wagon R.