Tata Tiago, Tigor To Get One More Facelift – Launch In 2025 Planned

Although Tiago and Tigor have both ICE and EV versions, overall sales are still lower than their respective ICE-only rivals

Launched in 2016, Tiago and Tigor are due for an update. Both cars share the same X1 platform, a derivative of the platform that was used for Tata Indica (1998–2018). The last major update for Tiago and Tigor was in 2020.

New Tiago, Tigor facelifts – Sportier profile, new equipment

During an investor presentation, Tata Motors has confirmed that Tiago and Tigor will be getting a mid-lifecycle update. As sales have been impacted due to better-equipped rival offerings, Tata is expected to introduce the facelift versions of Tiago and Tigor as soon as possible. Launch is likely in 2025. Tiago and Tigor facelifts will focus primarily on cosmetic touch-ups and add more equipment, in line with industry trends.

One can expect a new set of lighting elements at front and rear. The grille and front and rear bumpers are also expected to be refreshed. Side profile could be improved with a new design for the alloy wheels. Some new colour options could be introduced as well. Inside, the existing 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system could be upgraded to a larger unit. This could be made available with the top variants of Tiago and Tigor facelifts. Top models could also get wireless charger and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

There’s scope for upgrading the cockpit area, including the dashboard and the central console. New interior themes could be introduced, along with refreshed upholstery. Although Tiago and Tigor utilize an old platform, the equipment list is pretty long. Some of the key features already available include fully automatic temperature control, cooled glove box, C-type charger and autofold ORVMs with welcome function. There’s cruise control, rain sensing wipers, steering mounted audio and phone controls and push button start with keyless entry.

4-star NCAP safety

Tiago and Tigor facelift will continue to benefit from their 4-star Global NCAP safety rating. Safety kit is likely to be enhanced with the addition of 6-airbags as standard across all variants. Safety features available with the existing models include dual airbags, corner stability control, rear park assist sensor and display, follow me home lamps, rear camera with dynamic guidelines and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Next-gen Tiago, Tigor being planned

As the platform is quite old, it will be better to shift to a next-gen version. There are reports that Tata could be evaluating the possibility of introducing the new-gen versions of Tiago and Tigor. However, there is no official confirmation. Assuming that the new models are given the green signal, new-gen Tiago and Tigor could be launched in 2026-2027.

Tata Tiago takes on rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10. Tigor competes with the likes of Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze. Both Swift and Dzire have received a generational update in 2024. Honda Amaze will be launched in its 3rd-gen avatar in 2025. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios was updated in 2023.