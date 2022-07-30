Tata Tiago XT Variant Gets New Features – Tiago NRG XT Launched

Tiago NRG comes with an SUV-inspired cladding and used to be solely based on XZ variant, but now gets XT trim too

Tata Motors had beaten Hyundai to grab the second spot on the highest-selling cars list. But Hyundai hit back the very next month and regained its position. Hyundai had new vehicles incoming like Venue and even in the future, we expect stargazer, Creta N-Line, Creta facelift and a few more slotted for 2023.

To stay in the competition and draw more customers, Tata is making some variants reshuffling and additions to give customers more value. We have seen this with XM+ variant addition to Nexon. At the same time, Tiago XZ and XZA trims had been discontinued as XT and XZ+ trims provided more value. Now, Tata is offering more value to Tiago’s XT trim.

New Tata Tiago XT Variant

Tata Motors has bestowed some more features than what Tiago XT variants used to get before. Most notable additions on the exterior are the new 14” Hyperstyle wheels and blacked-out B-pillar which used to be body colour before. Blacking the B-pillars and the new Midnight Plum colour now makes XT trim look a little closer to top-spec XZ+ trim.

On the inside though, Tiago XT trim is now updated with a few value-added features that enhance the creature comforts for its customers. Primary among them are height-adjustable driver seat, which could only adjust for recline and reach on the outgoing XT trims. Boot area now gets a rear parcel shelf and the co-driver side sun shade now gets a vanity mirror.

That’s not all. Tata Motors is now offering its Rhythm Pack option on Tiago XT which we saw with Altroz before. This Rhythm Pack offers a 7” touchscreen infotainment system by Harman on Tiago’s XT trim. This pack also unlocks the rear parking camera and also gets four tweeters in addition to four speakers that XT trim already gets.

New Tiago NRG XT Trim

Tata has also added a new variant for Tiago NRG. Earlier, Tiago NRG used to be only based on top-spec XZ+ trim. Now, due to customer needs, Tata has now introduced a lower-priced variant of NRG based on the new XT trim of Tiago. Over Tiago XT, NRG XT gets 10mm more ground clearance, body cladding, blacked-out roof with roof rails, charcoal black interiors, front fog lamps, rear defogger, rear washer and wiper.

Both Tiago and Tiago NRG are powered by a 1.2L Revotron engine which is good for around 85 bhp of power. This engine either gets a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. Tiago gets a CNG variant too, which the NRG misses out on. Also, the CNG variant is available with this new XT trim too.

Tiago recently received a price hike and Tata will revise the prices for XT variant further on August 3rd. By adding more features on XT trim, Tata Motors is directly targeting Maruti Suzuki Swift VXi trim and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz trim and Maruti Suzuki WagonR’s top-spec ZXi trim. Tata Motors has not announced the price hike for these feature additions. Right now, Tata Tiago prices start from Rs. 5.39 lakh (ex-sh).