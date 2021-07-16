Tata Tiago XTO Gets Tata Branded Android Touchscreen Infotainment Worth Rs 25k

Tata Tiago competes against other hatchbacks such as Maruti WagonR, Celerio and Hyundai Santro

Tata Motors recently launched a new XT(O) variant of its entry-level hatchback Tiago which is essentially a scaled-down unit of XT trim. The new XT(O) variant is priced at Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom) which is Rs 15,000 more affordable than its premium alternative while being Rs 49,000 dearer than the base variant.

The prime difference between XT and XT(O) is that the former offers a company-fitted 2-Din stereo system which is missing in the latter. The main purpose of introducing the lesser specced variant is to ensure a swift delivery option to customers in the wake of the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage worldwide.

More Details

Barring this, all features from XT trim have trickled down to the XT (O) variant. The company is offering speakers and wiring harnesses underneath what it offers on the former variant. This has been done so that consumers opting for this trim have the option to buy an infotainment solution of their choice from aftermarket.

In addition, Tata Motors is also offering a new in-built Android-based touchscreen infotainment unit as an optional accessory. A walkaround video of the same below uploaded on YouTube explains this system. Hat tip to TheCarsShow by Arsh Jolly for sharing this video.

This infotainment head unit offers all applications offered in an Android smartphone such as Google Maps, Google Assist with Voice commands, etc. This system costs almost Rs 24,000 with an additional cost of Rs 1,000 for installation.

The best thing about this is that no extra cost or effort needs to be put in for adding speakers and wiring as the setup is already in place with this variant. Also, this infotainment unit is equipped with a reverse parking camera as well.

Features and Specs

Tata Motors is also offering separate infotainment head units like 9.0-inch touchscreen display from Blaupunkt and Crosslink as official accessories. Other features offered in Tiago XT(O) trim are 14-inch steel rims with wheel caps, manual air conditioner, steering mounted controls, electrically adjustable ORVMs, adjustable steering, all four power windows and more. On the safety front, it offers standard safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, speed alert and more.

In terms of specifications, Tiago XT(O) is offered with the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which develops 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. In the XT(O) trim, this motor is only available with a 5-speed manual transmission while higher trims such as XT, XZ and XZ+ also get the option of a 5-speed AMT. The new variant gives the homegrown carmaker the scope of catering to sizeable consumers without compromising due to low production.