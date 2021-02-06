Tata Tiago To Get New Arizona Blue Colour – Yellow To Discontinue?

Tata Motors is yet to share this update via official communication

As per a leaked image shared in Tata Tiago owners group, Tata has rolled out a new communication to its dealer partners regarding the colour options on the Tata Tiago. As per the communication, Tata Tiago XE will no longer be available in Tectonic Blue and Victory Yellow.

While Tata has no plans on introduction of a new Yellow paint option on the Tiago, Tata does plan on brining back the Blue, however in a different avatar, which it wants to name as Arizona Blue.

The discontinuation of Tectonic Blue and Victory Yellow shall happen for the XE trim on an immediate basis. For rest of the trims, the Tectonic Blue shall get replaced by Arizona Blue by last week of February’21 while the Victory Yellow is expected to face discontinuation in the last week of March’21.

Regular Updates and Healthy Sales

Since its launch in April’2016, the Tiago has been doing extremely well for Tata Motors. Tata too has been aggressive with the product and has been bringing in updates regularly, both on aesthetics and features fronts. Recently, Tata had brought in the Limited Edition of the 2021 Tata Tiago.

In the month of Jan’21, Tiago managed sales of 6,909 units, registering a massive 60% rise on a YOY basis, which is commendable. As on date, there are more than 3.25 lakh Tiago units on roads, which goes on to showcase that the model has received approvals from customers from across the country.

Safety Remains USP

Tiago’s major USP has been its NCAP rating, in which it had scored a 4-star performance. No other competitor in the segment has achieved a 4-star safety rating, which makes the Tiago the safest car in its class. On a comparison in the features department too, the Tiago has a long feature list, which makes it placed decently against the competition.

Currently, the Tiago is available with a 1.2 litre petrol motor which can dish out 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of max peak torque. On the transmission front, customers have an option to choose between a 5-speed MT and an AMT. Pricing of the base XE MT variant starts at INR 4.85 lakhs and it goes up to INR 6.32 lakhs for the top-spec XZ+ DT variant.

AMT is offered only on select trims, with the range starting with the XZA variant at INR 6.46 lakhs and going all the way up to INR 6.84 lakhs for the XZA+ DT variant. All prices mentioned are Ex-Showroom prices. Tiago continues to compete with the likes of Maruti Celerio, Hyundai Santro, Datsun Go and Maruti WagonR.