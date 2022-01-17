Tata Tigor CNG Arrives At Dealer Stockyard – First Look Walkaround

Tata Motors is following a different approach as compared to rivals that usually offer CNG with lower-spec trims

Tata Tiago And Tigor CNG dispatches have commenced and select dealerships have started taking bookings. Tata’s first ever CNG cars are scheduled for launch on January 19. CNG versions of Tiago and Tigor are expected to be around Rs 50k costlier in comparison to their petrol-powered counterparts.

Tiago and Tigor CNG variants

Tata Motors will be offering CNG option with top-spec trims. In case of Tiago, the CNG option will be available with XM, XT, and XZ+ trims. For Tigor, CNG option will be available with XZ and XZ+ trims. From a consumer’s perspective, it means that users will have to shell out a higher amount to get the CNG option.

For example, Tiago manual range starts with XE, which is available at a starting price of Rs 5 lakh. If a CNG option was offered with this trim, the cost would have been around Rs 5.90 lakh. If we compare it with XT trim, it is priced at Rs 5.73 lakh. With CNG option, XT will cost around Rs 6.63 lakh. Price of the Tiago CNG XZ+ trim will be even more.

However, for customers who don’t mind paying more, the CNG option with top-spec trims of Tiago and Tigor means that they don’t have to make any compromises. They will have access to the full range of features available with Tiago and Tigor. Offering CNG option with top-spec trims could also be aimed at increasing margins per unit. Below is a detailed walkaround video of the new Tata Tigor CNG from Mr Gaadi wale.

Tiago and Tigor CNG variant-wise features

Top-spec trims of Tiago and Tigor such as XZ and XZ+ offer features such as 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, USB charging, steering mounted audio & phone controls, Bluetooth connectivity, and Android Auto based voice command recognition. Other features include electrically adjustable ORVMs, cooled glove box, and height adjustable driver seat.

Safety kit includes features like follow-me home lamps, rear park assist sensors and camera with display, front fog lamps, rear defogger and puncture repair kit. These are in addition to safety features that are offered as standard across the range.

Tiago and Tigor CNG engine

Tiago and Tigor CNG will be using the same 1.2 litre petrol motor. When running on petrol, the unit churns out 86 ps of max power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 3,300 rpm. It is likely that power and torque will be reduced when running on CNG. While petrol-only variants offer transmission options of 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT, Tiago and Tigor CNG variants will have only 5-speed manual transmission.

Depending on their needs, users can easily switch from CNG to petrol and back. There’s a dedicated button on the centre console that activates and deactivates CNG mode. CNG fuel input can also be switched off from the on/off knob given on the gas tank. The fuel tank is likely to be a 60-litre unit, which should be adequate for long journeys.