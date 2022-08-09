Tata Tigor CNG XM Variant Launch Price Rs 7.4 L – Rs 50k Less Than XZ

Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG are the only Global NCAP 4-star rated CNG cars on sale in India as on date

Rising fuel prices have accelerated demand for CNG vehicles in the country while easy availability of CNG across more cities has also supported this trend. Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai were forerunners into the CNG segment. Tata Motors which has become the third mass market automaker to offer factory fitted CNG kits on two of its passenger vehicles Tiago and Tigor with more CNG powered vehicles to follow.

Tata Motors launched Tiago and Tigor CNG earlier this year in Jan 2022. At the time of launch, Tiago CNG was available in four trims of XE, XM, XT, XZ+ while Tigor CNG was available in two trims of XZ and XZ+. Today, Tata Motors has announced the launch of 3rd Tigor CNG variant, XM.

New Tata Tigor CNG XM Variant

Tata Tigor CNG XM variant is priced from Rs 7.40 lakh, ex-sh. This is Rs 50k cheaper than the Tigor XZ CNG variant. Tigor petrol prices range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.29 lakh while that of CNG Tigor prices range from Rs 7.40 lakh to Rs 8.59 lakh. All prices are ex-sh. Price difference between Tigor petrol and Tigor CNG is Rs 90,000. The Tiago CNG is available right from the base to second-from-top trim, while the Tigor CNG is available on the mid and top-spec trims only.

Tigor XM iCNG variant will be available in Opal White, Daytona Grey, Arizona Blue, and Deep Red color options. The CNG powered Tiago and Tigor do not receive many changes in its exterior designs except for the fact that they now sport i-CNG badging on its tailgate. Tiago iCNG gets projector headlamps, LED DRLs, chrome accents on its exteriors while interiors are seen in a beige and black colour scheme.

Tigor iCNG receives rain sensing wipers, automatic headlamps and a dual tone coloured roof along with interior colours of black and beige and new seat fabric. Boot space has been compromised due to the fact that it now has to occupy the CNG kit. Tiago boot space has been reduced from 242 liters seen in its petrol model to 80 liters on the CNG variant. Tigor boot space has been reduced to 205 liters from 419 liters on the petrol model.

Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG – Powertrain Specs

Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG, are powered by a 1.2 liter, 3 cylinder Revotron petrol engine. This engine in petrol format offers 86 hp peak power and 113 Nm peak torque. However, in CNG, this reduces 73 hp power and 95 Nm torque, relating to a difference of 13 hp and 18 Nm between petrol and CNG versions of the Tiago and Tigor. The engine gets mated to a 5 speed manual on both models. ARAI claims fuel efficiency of 26.49 km/kg.

Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG compete with other CNG models from Maruti and Hyundai. Tata Tiago CNG will have the Maruti Wagon R CNG and recently launched Celerio CNG as its competitors while Tigor CNG will rival Hyundai Aura CNG.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “The Tigor has been an extremely special product for us and the addition of the iCNG variant has propelled our momentum further in the segment. Currently, more than 75% of the customer bookings of the Tigor are coming from the iCNG variant which is a testament to the robust demand of this technology in the Tigor portfolio. With the growing popularity of the Tigor iCNG and in line with our New Forever brand philosophy, the new Tigor XM iCNG will help us cater to new set of customers who have been wanting to experience our iCNG technology with an entry level trim. I am confident that this addition will further bolster our growth in this segment and the CNG space.”