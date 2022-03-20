Tata Tigor Electric Sedan Prices Increased By Rs 25k – March 2022

Apart from Tigor EV, Tata Motors has also increased prices of Nexon EV by Rs 25,000

Electric mobility is gradually picking up pace in India. Although there are currently very few options in the passenger vehicle segment, there has been a noteworthy rise in demand for battery-powered cars. Tata Motors is currently the leader of the electric vehicle space in India’s passenger vehicle market.

The company launched an upgraded version of Tigor EV last year which features some aesthetic updates in addition to a new powertrain. Its exterior design is identical to its IC engine-powered sibling, barring a few subtle yet notable variations.

For instance, Tigor EV flaunts blue highlights in the faux grille, headlamps, alloy wheels and fog lamp housings which differentiate it from the regular Tigor. Tigor EV is currently offered in four variants including XE, XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Dual Tone. Tata Motors also offers a battery-powered Tigor for fleet consumers called Xpres-T EV.

Tata Tigor EV- Price Increase

Along with prices of other models, Tata Motors has updated prices of its electric sedan offering as well. The homegrown carmaker has increased prices of Tigor EV by up to Rs 25,000. After the latest price revision, prices of Tigor EV start from Rs 12.24 lakh and go up to Rs 13.39 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

Features on offer

Inside its cabin as well, Tigor EV is bolstered by blue accents on AC vents and seat upholsteries. The electric sedan boasts of features including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a Harman audio system with four speakers and four tweeters, auto climate control, a cooled glovebox, a rear-view camera, a digital instrument console, auto-folding ORVMs, projector headlamps and more.

In terms of safety, Tigor EV gets dual airbags, speed-sensing auto door locks, hill ascent/descent control and ABS with EBD. Dimensionally, it offers a wheelbase of 2,450mm and a ground clearance of 172mm.

Powertrain Specs

Powering Tigor EV is Tata’s Ziptron technology which comprises an IP67-rated 26kWh liquid-cooled battery pack sending power to an electric motor. This setup returns an output of 74 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque and an estimated range of 306km on a single charge. The battery could be rejuvenated 0-80 percent in 8.5 hours using a standard wall charger, while using a fast charger takes 60 minutes.

A similar Ziptron powertrain is available in Nexon EV which is set for a significant upgrade in the near future. Tata Motors will soon launch an updated iteration of the electric crossover with a bigger battery pack which is expected to offer a range of about 400km on a single charge.