Tata Tigor Electric To Launch As XPRES T EV For Fleet – 213 Kms Range

The facelifted Tigor EV will feature a new grille-mounted charging port

Tata Motors has been developing a facelifted Tigor EV for some time now and test mules of the electric compact sedan have been spotted on multiple occasions in recent times. Today, Tata Motors officially revealed the first photo of this facelifted Tigor Electric sedan.

Along with this, Tata Motors also announced the launch of their new brand called XPRES. This new brand will cater to the demand of fleet customers across India. The first car to be launched under Tata XPRES will be Tigor electric sedan. It will be christened as Tata XPRES T-EV.

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are delighted to launch the Xpres brand which will introduce smarter, future-ready mobility solutions to cater the special needs of all fleet customers – government, corporates, and mobility services. Electric Vehicles deliver very low cost of ownership, with minimal maintenance, at the same time offer a very comfortable and pleasant drive. This makes them an ideal choice for intra-city mobility services.”

Two Battery / Range Options

New Tata Xpres T EV will be retailed in two derivatives- standard and extended range spec. The latter being offered with a larger battery capacity that offers a greater single-charge range as suggested by the nomenclature. ARAI certified range will be 165 kms and 213 kms, respectively. Prices have not yet been announced. Expect price to be in the range of Rs 10-13 lakh, ex-sh.

Post the launch of XPRES T EV, Tata is expected to launch Tigor EV for private buyers. Both battery options are expected to be offered in two variants each- XM and XT on standard and XM+ and XT+ on the extended range version. Furthermore, the base XE trim has been discontinued from the lineup.

Exterior Styling Highlights

The XM variants will come equipped with features such as 14-inch steel wheels, auto climate control, two driving modes- Eco and Sport, power windows, LED tail lamps and a Harman-sourced stereo system with Bluetooth connectivity. In terms of safety, the XM trim is offered with features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors. The XT trim, on the other hand, is offered with additional features such as 14-inch alloy wheels, powered body-coloured ORVM and body-coloured door handles.

Interior Styling & Features

Changes to the electric sedan’s design will be in line with the facelift of the IC engine-powered Tigor which was launched last year. Most prominent of those being the use of blue highlights and badges on both interior and exterior of the car to distinguish it from the standard petrol-powered Tigor.

For instance, the central air-con vents surrounded by blue bezels. Features such as a new digital instrument cluster, larger touchscreen infotainment and a multi-functional steering wheel will be new additions to the equipment.

Specifications

Coming to its specifications, a 16.5kWh battery pack will be made available in the standard trims whereas a more powerful 21.5kWh unit will be offered in the extended range model. Both battery options will feed energy to a 70V three-phase induction motor that has been rated to return an output of 40 bhp and 105 Nm of peak torque. The smaller battery pack can return a maximum range of 165km (ARAI) on a single charge while the larger unit can return a range of 213km (ARAI) on a single charge.

The company will be providing a standard AC charger that can fully recharge the smaller battery in eight hours while the larger unit takes 11.5 hours to fully rejuvenate. Using any 15A plug point, buyers will be able to fast charge their Tigor Electric from 0-80% in 90 minutes and 110 minutes respectively.