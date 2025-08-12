Tata Tigor EV Getting Serviced At Skoda – Customer Alleges Preferential Treatment

Customer Claims Skoda dealership GM Put His Own Car First, Dares Him to Complain

A LinkedIn post by user Tushar Bajaj has gained traction after he alleged receiving poor treatment at Excel Skoda, Faridabad, when his vehicle was delayed for servicing. According to Bajaj, during a visit to the service centre for a quick job, his car’s service was deprioritised in favour of the General Manager’s personal Tata EV.

Bajaj claims that upon raising the issue, the GM responded unapologetically, stating, “It’s my service centre, and I can choose which vehicle gets serviced first.” He further alleges that the GM dared him to escalate the matter to Skoda India.

The post included an image from inside the workshop, showing a Tata EV on a service lift alongside Skoda vehicles. The incident has triggered a wave of reactions, with many criticising the GM’s alleged behaviour and its impact on customer trust.

Skoda India’s Response

In the comments, Skoda India responded:

– “Hello Tushar, that’s not the experience we want you to have, we request you to share your contact number, email ID, dealer name & location via DM, so we can assist you better.”

– “Hi Tushar, thank you for sharing the requested details. We have shared the same with our team and we will connect with you soon to help you further.”

Mixed Reactions from the Community

Reactions ranged from humour to serious concerns:

– One user took a dig at Skoda’s “Simply Clever” tagline, joking, “GM: ‘Simply Clever’ haha.”

– Another criticised the incident as “very bad behaviour by the GM” and stressed that customer courtesy must come first.

– A commenter questioned, “I am genuinely curious on what best could Skoda do to a TATA!”

– Others highlighted that such issues often stem from dealership owners, not the OEM directly, comparing it to systemic issues in other sectors where the intent of the governing body doesn’t always translate at the ground level.

– A senior manager at Tata Motors noted that if the Tata EV was serviced at an unauthorised workshop, its warranty coverage should be reviewed, pointing out the visible registration number in the photo.

The incident underscores ongoing concerns about after-sales service experiences in India’s automotive industry, where dealer-level conduct can significantly affect brand perception. Whether this case prompts further action from Skoda India remains to be seen.