Tata Tigor EV Range Extended To 315 KM – New Features, Variants

Increase in range and other feature additions for Tata Tigor EV have been implemented via software updates

As part of its strategy to refresh its portfolio at regular intervals, Tata Motors has introduced new features for Tigor EV. These will not only benefit users, but also enhance Tigor EV’s capabilities against emerging rivals. White Tata currently leads in entry-level EV segment, upcoming rivals could alter the status quo pretty quickly in this tech-driven space.

Most of the updates for Tigor EV including range and four-level regenerative braking have been introduced via software updates. Earlier, Nexon EV owners had a similar experience when such updates were provided free of cost. Tigor EV also sees an update in its variant list, most importantly, the addition of a new top-spec XZ+ Lux variant.

Tigor EV updated range

Getting an increase in range via a software update will surely be appreciated by Tigor EV owners. Even though it’s just a fractional increase in percentage terms. While existing Tigor EV has ARAI certified range of 306 km on a full charge, the software update pushes it higher to 315 km. Tigor EV is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that churns out 75 hp and 170 Nm. It is connected to a 26kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Tigor EV powertrain is IP67 rated for dust and water resistance. Acceleration from 0-60 kmph takes 5.7 seconds. Charging the battery pack from 0% to 80% takes 65 minutes when a fast charger is used. In a home environment, charging from 0% to 80% takes 8 hours 45 minutes. A notable aspect about Tigor EV is its battery and motor warranty of 8 years / 1.6 lakh km.

Tigor EV regen-braking update, new variants

Tigor EV gets multi-mode regen function that has automatic activation of brake lamp. The indicators switch on automatically when the regeneration is active. Similar to Nexon EV Prime and Max, Tigor EV has received four-level regenerative braking. Regeneration is deactivated at Level 0, whereas it is at its strongest at Level 3.

The regen system works to increase the real-world range of the EV. It is especially useful when negotiating slopes or stop-go traffic. Other new updates for Tigor EV include smartwatch-integrated connectivity features, smartphone app-based tyre pressure monitoring system and cruise control.

New variant list for Tigor EV sees the entry of XT variant, which will be replacing the current Tigor EV XM variant. The new XT variant gets features such as steering mounted controls and 7-inch touchscreen. Tigor EV XT variant is priced at Rs 12.99 lakh. Existing XZ+ variant has received new features such as auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and cruise control. It is priced at Rs 13.49 lakh.

Tata has also introduced XZ+ Lux variant, which is now the top-spec Tigor EV variant. It is priced at Rs 13.75 lakh. Some key highlights include contrast black roof, leather wrapped steering wheel and leatherette upholstery.