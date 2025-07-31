Tata to Acquire Iveco Italian Truck Brand for USD 4.4 Billion (Rs 38,240 Cr)

Tata Motors is set to expand its global strategy with the acquisition of Iveco’s commercial vehicle business

Tata Motors has agreed to buy Turin-based truck maker Iveco from its principal shareholder, the Agnelli family. The deal is set at $4.4 Billion ($3.8 billion euros/ nearly Rs 38,240 crore and will be completed by April 2026 subject to all necessary formalities and regulatory clearances. This new acquisition is the Indian automaker’s second biggest buyout. Tata Motors had acquired British brand Jaguar Land Rover for $2.3 billion in 2008 while in 2007, the Tata Group closed a $12 billion takeover of Anglo-Dutch giant Corus Group Plc.

Tata to Acquire Iveco Trucks

With Tata Motors set to buy out Turin-based truck maker Iveco from its principal shareholder, the Agnelli family, Tata Motors will hold 100% common shares. The deal extends to non-defence business comprising trucks, buses, powertrains and financial services. Iveco Group is a Dutch public limited company incorporated on 16th June 2021. It is headquartered in Turin, Italy and is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of trucks and commercial vehicles besides buses and powertrains. It also offers financial services to customers and dealers.

Iveco trucks hold an 11% market share in EU and Latin America. It is the 2nd largest bus maker in Europe while it ranks 5th in the world in terms of powertrain and engine manufacture. The Dutch company is also a leader in a vast range of advanced powertrain technologies in agriculture, construction, and commercial vehicles sectors. With this acquisition, Tata Motors is set to significantly expand its CV footprint globally.

While the Iveco Group will be selling a major part of its business to Tata Motors, the company will be selling its defense unit to State-controlled group Leonardo. The offer is subject to completion of certain formalities. It will include merger control, foreign direct investment, EU Foreign Subsidies Regulation and financial regulatory clearances, all of which should be completed in first half of 2026. Regarding Iveco’s defense business, the sale is set to be concluded in Q1 2026 and no later than 31st March 2026.

Tata Motors’ Global Commercial Vehicle (CV) Strategy

While confirming this new acquisition, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Motors states – “This is a logical next step following the demerger of the Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle business and will allow the combined group to compete on a truly global basis with two strategic home markets in India and Europe. The combined group’s complementary businesses and greater reach will enhance our ability to invest boldly. I look forward to securing the necessary approvals and concluding the transaction in the coming months.”

Chairperson of Iveco Group, Suzanne Heywood has also stated – “We are proud to announce this strategically significant combination, which brings together two businesses with a shared vision for sustainable mobility. Moreover, the reinforced prospects of the new combination are strongly positive in terms of the security of employment and industrial footprint of Iveco Group as a whole.”

Girish Wagh, Executive Director of Tata Motors – “This combination is a strategic leap forward in our ambition to build a future-ready commercial vehicle ecosystem. By integrating the strengths of both organisations we are unlocking new avenues for operational excellence, product innovation and customer-centric solutions. This partnership not only enhances our ability to serve diverse mobility needs across markets, but also reinforces our commitment to delivering sustainable transport solutions that are aligned with global megatrends. Together, we are shaping a resilient and agile enterprise, equipped to lead in times of transformative change.”