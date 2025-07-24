Tata To Launch 7 New Cars By 2030 – Plans Revealed At 2025 Dealer Meet

One of India’s leading car manufacturers, Tata Motors, is working towards an aggressive product expansion so that it could compete at the highest level against the incoming rivals across segments. Recently, there was a high-level dealer meeting and the company has spilled some beans regarding the products in the pipeline. Let’s take a closer look.

Tata To Launch 7 New Cars

The headline figure that has been leaked from this high-level dealer meeting is that Tata Motors will have 15 nameplates in their portfolio by the year 2030. If we take a quick scan of Tata’s current portfolio, we can see that the company has 8 nameplates on sale. These include Tiago, Tigor, Punch, Altroz, Nexon, Curvv, Harrier and Safari.

So, there will be 7 new car nameplates from the house of Tata by calendar year 2030. We’re talking about new car nameplates and not versions of existing vehicles. At the very stage, Tata revealed three of these upcoming vehicles to launch in India, while four of the seven are still under the wraps.

These three upcoming launches have been showcased already and might feel familiar. One of them is a no-brainer as it is Tata Sierra, which is an iconic nameplate revival exercise. Tata has showcased a close-to-production version of Tata Sierra at 2025 Auto Expo and the production version is under testing in India and has been spied multiple times.

The other two, among these three showcased, are Avinya concepts which will bear both electric and ICE powertrains. Both Avinya vehicles showcased are still in concept phase and are yet to progress from there. First Avinya concept was showcased in 2022 in the form of Avinya Electric Concept and second one was showcased alongside Sierra at 2025 Auto Expo in the form of Avinya X Concept.

Which other nameplates to expect?

There are four upcoming vehicles under wraps and the company is announcing that two of them will be ICE (Product A & Product B) and the other two are EVs (Product X and Product Y). Tata further mentioned that 23 facelifts and refreshes with its portfolio by the year 2030. With 15 nameplates in its portfolio, Tata is likely to meet its volume goals.

While it is not confirmed, there was a buzz in the media fraternity about Tata Motors reviving Hexa, which was its last ever body on frame text book SUV with a proper 4X4 transfer case. Personally, I feel Hexa is the best vehicle Tata has ever produced and many (including me) will welcome a new Hexa with open arms.

Another Tata product I personally love and wish a comeback for, is Xenon. This was an affordable pickup truck. If Tata launched a premium version of Yodha with reasonable amenities, it could be a good hit. Tata Motors also has quite a few legendary nameplates in its arsenal like Indica, Indigo, Estate, Sumo and even the Nano. These may get a comeback or Tata might introduce new names altogether.

Source